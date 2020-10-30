Eid Milad-un-Nabi 2020: Ram Nath Kovind, Narendra Modi and other leaders extend wishes on Prophet Mohammed's birthday

The festival is celebrated in Rabi' al-awwal, the third month in the Islamic calendar, by Muslims who belong to the Sufi or the Barelvi school of thought

President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended their greetings on the occasion of Milad-un-Nabi, the birthday of Prophet Mohammed.

President Ram Nath Kovind wrote on Twitter, "On the occasion of Milad-un-Nabi, the birthday of Prophet Mohammed (PBUH), good wishes to all fellow citizens, especially to our Muslim brothers and sisters in India and abroad. Let us follow his teachings and work for the well-being of society and peace and harmony in the country."

The Vice President of India, M Venkaiah Naidu shared a tweet commemorating the birth of Prophet Mohammad.

"He showed the path of compassion, tolerance and universal brotherhood. May this pious occasion usher in peace, happiness and prosperity to everyone," Naidu said.

"Best wishes on Milad-un-Nabi. Hope this day furthers compassion and brotherhood all across. May everybody be healthy and happy. Eid Mubarak!" Modi tweeted as well.

Rahul Gandhi too shared a tweet, saying, "may the spirit of kindness and brotherhood guide one and all."

On the occasion of #EidMiladUnNabi, may the spirit of kindness and brotherhood guide one and all.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and the Office of the Home Minister of India too tweeted their greetings on Milad-un-Nabi.

Eid Milad-un-Nabi or Eid-e- Milad is mainly celebrated by Muslims who belong to the Sufi or Barelvi school of thought.

Celebrated during Rabi'al-awwal, the third month of the Islamic calendar, it marks both the birth and death anniversary of Prophet Mohammed.

While the celebration of Prophet Mohammed's birthday was started by the Fatimids and dates back to the early four Rashidun Caliphs of Islam, there are many Muslims who believe that the birthday celebrations of the Prophet does not exist in Islam.

According to them, any other festival, except for Eid al-Fitr and Eid-e-Adha is a innovation in religion.