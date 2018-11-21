Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi: Narendra Modi, Ram Nath Kovind greet nation; all you need to know about Prophet Mohammed's birth anniversary

President Ram Nath Kovind on Tuesday greeted the nation on the occasion of Eid Milad-un-Nabi, the birthday of Prophet Mohammed. "On the auspicious occasion of Milad-un-Nabi, the birthday of the Prophet, I extend my good wishes to all fellow citizens, especially to my Muslim brothers and sisters," Kovind said in a statement. Prime Minister Narendra Modi too greeted the nation on the occasion.

Greetings on Milad-Un-Nabi. We remember the noble teachings of the venerable Prophet Muhammad (Peace be upon him) and pray that there is harmony, brotherhood and peace all around. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 21, 2018

Vice President Venkaiah Naidu tweeted:

I convey my warm greetings and best wishes to the people of our country on the occasion of Milad-un-Nabi/Eid-E-Milad – celebrated as the Birthday of Prophet Mohammad. Prophet Mohammad showed humanity the righteous path of compassion and universal brotherhood. pic.twitter.com/ThJCjBH3cH — VicePresidentOfIndia (@VPSecretariat) November 21, 2018

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also wished the nation on the occasion of Eid Milad-un-Nabi.

Karnataka deputy chief minister G Parmeshwara also tweeted:

This Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi, may you all be showered with choicest blessings of Allah. I pray that your hearts and homes are filled with happiness and peace. Eid Mubarak to all.#EidMiladUnNabi pic.twitter.com/fQ0rqpqYV8 — Dr. G Parameshwara (@DrParameshwara) November 21, 2018

Meanwhile, other political leaders and ministers, Nationalist Congress Party's (NCP) national spokesperson, Nawab Malik also tweeted to wish the citizens on the festival of Eid. Today 12th Rabbi-ul-Awwal, Birthday Of Prophet Muhammad(S.A.W) by Islamic Calendar. Eid Milad Un Nabi Mubarak to everyone," Malik tweeted.

BJP MP Rajeev Chandrasekhar, Union minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore, Congress leaders Ashok Gehlot, Randeep Surjewala and Ashok Chavan also greeted the nation on Eid.

Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi or Eid-e-Milad is a day dedicated to the Prophet Mohammad and his teachings. According to legends, the Prophet was born on the twelfth day of Rabee-ul-Awwal — which is the third month of the Islamic lunar calendar — in Mecca in 570 CE. In 2018, Milad started from the evening of 20 November and will continue till 21 November.

On this day, hymns are sung in praise of the Prophet and it is also commonly believed that listening to those will make one receive worldly and heavenly rewards. However, the day is marked differently by the Shia and Sunni Muslim sects. The Shia community believes that on this day Prophet Muhammad had chosen Hazrat Ali as his successor, while on the other hand, the Sunni community holds prayer meetings throughout the day.

Several countries celebrate the day by taking out large processions on the street. Prayers are recited and stories of the Prophet are narrated.

