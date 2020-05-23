Eid-al-Fitr 2020: From Nihari to Sheer Khurma, three scrumptious delicacies you can prepare at home for your loved ones

Eid-al-Fitr marks the culmination of the holy month of Ramazan.

People gorge on scrumptious delicacies as they come together to celebrate the festival of Eid and hold special iftaars.

While the first breakfast is usually a subdued affair, there is a huge feast which begins when families get together for lunch on Eid.

There are a number of delicacies that are prepared during the feasts. Iraqis make a rosewater-scented, date filled pastry called klaicha, while a ground walnut or dates filled cookie called mamoul is popular in Lebanon and Syria.

In India, vermicelli noodles or seviyan are toasted and served dried or turned into a milky pudding called sheer khurma.

From mutton biryani, zarda pulao, chicken korma to seviyan, phirni shahi tukda, these lip-smacking food items become a part of Eid celebrations.

Here are three delicacies that can be made at home to celebrate Eid-al-Fitr 2020:

Sheer Khurma

A festival vermicelli pudding prepared on Eid ul-Fitr and Eid al-Adha, it is a rich dessert that can be had both hot and cold. Sheer is the Persian word for milk.

Ingredients

· 1 cup sugar

· 1 litre milk

· 1/2 cup dry fruits chopped (almonds and pistas julienned, charoli or chironji)

· 2 tbsp ghee

· 100 grams roasted vermicelli (crushed into small pieces)

Method

Boil the milk and add sugar. Allow it to simmer and thicken while stirring in intervals. In a separate wok, add clarified butter or ghee and fry the vermicelli till it turns golden brown. Remove from pan and let it cool. Add the boiled milk on it and garnish with dry fruits. Serve warm.

Nihari

A traditional breakfast dish made with an array of soothing spices and kewda water.

Ingredients

· 750 gms meat

· 2 tbsp refined oil

· 3-4 green cardamoms and 1 teaspoon (tsp) whole cinnamon

· 2 black cardamoms and 3 bay leaves

· 1 tsp turmeric powder

· 1/4 cup water

· 1 tsp ginger-garlic paste and 1 tsp coriander powder

· 1 tsp red chilli powder and 1 tsp garlic (ground), fried

· 1 tsp onion (ground), fried

· 3 tbsp yogurt (beaten)

· 1 ½ tsp rose water

· 2 tsp garam masala

· 1/2 tsp nutmeg-cardamom powder

· 1/2 tsp soaked saffron

· Salt

· Kewda water

· Wheat dough (for dum)

Method

Heat oil in a pan and add green cardamom, cinnamon, cloves, black cardamom and bay leaves. Add the meat to it and slightly saute till lightly fried. Add salt and turmeric and pour in the water and cover the pan and cook over a low flame. When it starts boiling, add ginger-garlic paste, coriander power, onion paste and red chilli.

Mix well and add yogurt, rose water, garam masala, cinnamon powder, nutmeg and saffron. Cook for 2-3 minutes. Transfer the meat in a heavy bottom pan and strain and gravy.Add a bit of kewda water. Seal the pan with the wheat dough and cook on slow fire. When done garnish with coriander leaves.

Sheermal

Popularised by Mughals, Sheermal is a saffron-flavoured baked flatbread. It is one of the best and must-have items during Eid.

Ingredients

· 4 cups refined flour

· 1½ cup milk

· 1 teaspoon sugar

· 3/4 cup ghee

· Salt

· Saffron strands soaked in 2 tbsp hot milk for half hour

Method

Mix together flour, salt and sugar and add melted ghee. Rub in the ghee into the dough and add a little milk to it at a time. Knead into a soft smooth dough. Cover and keep aside for 2 hours. Knead and again set aside for an hour.

Roll the dough into balls and prick them all over. Cook on a girdle, first on high heat and then low till thoroughly cooked and brown. Smear with the saffron-milk solution, cook for a bit longer and brush with ghee before serving.