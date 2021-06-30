The day marks the conclusion of Hajj, which is the compulsory pilgrimage for all able-bodied and financially capable Muslims

The festival of Eid al-Adha is expected to be celebrated on 21 July in India. As per the Islamic faith, it is believed that Prophet Ibrahim was willing to sacrifice his firstborn on the command of Allah.

Eid al-Adha is celebrated to mark the spirit of sacrifice on the 10th day of the month Dhu al-Hijjah, which is the final month of the Islamic calendar. The festival is celebrated by sacrificing an animal and distributing its meat among the community members and needy.

Eid al-Adha 2021 date

It is expected that the festival will be celebrated in India on 21 July. The Dhu al-Hijjah moon will likely be sighted on the evening of 11 July and therefore, the last Islamic month will start from 12 July this year.

Eid al-Adha origin

The Islamic holy book Quran narrates the story of Prophet Ibrahim. It is said that when Allah commanded him to sacrifice his son Ibrahim, the Prophet was prepared to do that. It is believed however that at the last moment, an animal replaced Ibrahim, on Allah’s command.

It also marks the conclusion of Hajj which is the compulsory pilgrimage for all able-bodied and financially capable Muslims.

Eid al-Adha significance

The festival is considered to be the second most important one after Eid al-Fitr which marks the end of the month of Ramadan. Animals such as sheep, goats or buffalo are sacrificed on the day.

The religious ruling on the distribution of the meat is that it should be divided in three parts. One part should be for the family of the person who has sacrificed the animal, the second one should be given to their extended family and third to the needy.