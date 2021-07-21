India

Eid al-Adha 2021: Ram Nath Kovind, Narendra Modi and other politicos extend wishes to public

This year, Eid al-Adha is being celebrated amid the fear of resurgence of the coronavirus pandemic after a drop in the number of active cases

FP Trending July 21, 2021 15:37:11 IST
Eid al-Adha 2021: Ram Nath Kovind, Narendra Modi and other politicos extend wishes to public

Representational image. AP

Muslims across the world are celebrating the festival of Eid al-Adha or Bakrid today, 21 July. Observed on the 10th day of the Islamic month of Dhu al-Hijjah, the festival marks the end of Hajj and is one of the most prominent days in the Islamic calendar. On this special occasion, Muslims sacrifice goats and offer ‘Eid Namaz’ at mosques and homes.

People celebrate this holy festival by visiting their close friends and loved ones with greetings, gifts, and messages to spread love. This year, Eid al-Adha is being celebrated amid the fear of resurgence of the coronavirus pandemic after a drop in the number of active cases.

Thus the government has imposed various restrictions including a ban on large gatherings.

On the special day, President Ram Nath Kovid, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Vice-President Venkaiah Naidu and other political leaders took to social media and extended greetings to people celebrating Bakrid.

In his tweet, President Kovind wrote, “Eid-uz-Zuha is a festival to express regard for the spirit of love and sacrifice, and to work together for unity and fraternity in an inclusive society”.

In a tweet from the official Twitter handle of the Vice-President of India, Naidu greeted people saying, "May this Eid bring peace, harmony, and happiness in our lives".

Modi said that the day of Eid al-Adha should further the collective empathy, harmony, and inclusivity in the society and added, "Eid Mubarak!"

Union minister Nitin Gadkari, Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, Deputy Leader of Rajya Sabha Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, defence minister Rajnath Singh, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi, and others also wished the public:

Updated Date: July 21, 2021 15:50:34 IST

TAGS:

also read

Narendra Modi tips hat to outgoing ministers, tells new joinees to learn from their predecessors' experience
India

Narendra Modi tips hat to outgoing ministers, tells new joinees to learn from their predecessors' experience

The prime minister said India's fight against the pandemic is underway with full vigour with steady vaccination drive and high testing, while sounding a note of caution against any complacency

New Zealand YouTuber Karl Rock barred from entering India, wife moves Delhi High Court
India

New Zealand YouTuber Karl Rock barred from entering India, wife moves Delhi High Court

Officials said the YouTuber has been restricted from entering India because he was found to be doing business activities on a tourist visa

DDMA approves colour-coded system to tackle possible third wave of COVID-19
India

DDMA approves colour-coded system to tackle possible third wave of COVID-19

The graded response will use colour-coded alerts to indicate severity of the pandemic in various regions, and restrictions on economic activties will be imposed or removed accordingly