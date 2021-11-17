Education I SRMJEEE 2022: Online registration begins at srmist.edu.in; check eligibility, fees here

Interested students who have qualified Class 12 with Mathematics or Biology, Physics and Chemistry as their core subjects can apply for SRMJEEE application form 2022

The online registration process for the Joint Engineering Entrance Exam has been started by the SRM Institute of Science and Technology (SRMIST). Those who are interested in SRMJEEE 2022 and want to take admission for BTech courses offered by the institute can submit their application forms by visiting the official website at https://www.srmist.edu.in/.

Interested students who have qualified Class 12 with Mathematics or Biology, Physics and Chemistry as their core subjects can apply for SRMJEEE application form 2022. Even those who are appearing in the qualifying exam can do the same.

To submit the SRMJEEE 2022 application form, candidates need to register, verify registered credentials through email, fill up all necessary details, pay the required fee and upload scanned documents in a prescribed format. However, the SRMJEEE 2022 application form is released to shortlist eligible candidates for undergraduate (UG) programmes.

Steps to fill SRMJEEE application form 2022:

Step 1: Candidates need to register online by submitting name, email-ID, mobile number, city or state, password and verification code.

Step 2: To proceed further, candidates will have to use the credentials from the email address to fill the SRMJEEE 2022 application form.

Step 3: Then fill in details including course name, stream, campus preferences, test city preferences among others

Step 4: Proceed to fill in the education qualification and make the required application fee. The fee payment can also be made through offline mode via demand draft.

Step 5 – Finally, upload all the scanned copies of documents.

Step 6 – Also, tick the declaration box to successfully submit the application form.

The SRMJEEE 2022 application fee is Rs 1,200 for all candidates, Moreover, the examination will be held in multiple sessions. Those who want to take up SRMJEEE 2022 more than once will have to pay a sum of Rs 600 for each phase, in addition to the application fee.

The SRMJEE 2022 exam is tentatively scheduled for April next year.

To be noted, SRMJEEE qualified applicants can register for admission to UG Engineering programmes that are offered by SRMIST campuses at Chennai in areas including Vadapalani, Ramapuram, Kattankulathur and Tiruchirappalli as well in Ghaziabad campus and SRM University in Andhra Pradesh and Haryana.