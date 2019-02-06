ED's questioning of Robert Vadra an attempt to stop Opposition parties from uniting, says Mamata Banerjee

Kolkata: West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday came out in support of Robert Vadra by terming the questioning of son-in-law of UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) as an "attempt to stop the Opposition parties to unite."

"It is an attempt to not allow Opposition parties to unite. Hence they are serving the ED notices to everyone and anyone. But all opposition parties are united," Banerjee said on being asked to comment on summons and questioning of Robert Vadra by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with a money laundering case registered against him.

All India Trinamool Congress (TMC) chief Banerjee last month organised a mega anti-BJP rally to raise voices against the alleged oppressive policies of Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led NDA government at the Centre. Leaders from at least 20 Opposition parties were present at the United Opposition Rally.

Robert Vadra on Wednesday appeared before the ED in connection with a money laundering case against him, where he was questioned for nearly five hours. To send out a message, Vadra's wife Priyanka Gandhi accompanied him to the ED office and left after dropping him there. The Patiala House Court had granted interim bail to Vadra on 2 February till 16 February in connection with the money laundering case.

During the course of the hearing, the ED had told the court that they had learnt about more overseas properties related to Vadra and hence, said he should join the probe. It also said Vadra and his associates got kickbacks in the petroleum deal inked in 2009. A day ahead of the hearing, Vadra had filed an anticipatory bail plea in connection with the case and claimed that he was being targeted and subjected to false prosecution which has "the colour of political witch hunt." He had also stated in his petition that he is a law-abiding citizen.

Firstpost is now on WhatsApp. For the latest analysis, commentary and news updates, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Firstpost.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.