EDMC sanitation workers call off strike after civic body agrees to demands of timely payment of salaries, clearance of dues

New Delhi: Sanitation workers of the East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC) called off a 28-day strike on Tuesday after successful talks with the mayor and commissioner of EDMC.

The sanitation workers were on strike since 12 September, demanding clearance of dues, timely payment of salaries and regularisation of workers who have been inducted on a temporary basis.

On Monday, the Central government had told the Supreme Court that it cannot release funds for the payment of salaries to the EDMC sanitation workers.

Meanwhile, the Delhi government had informed the apex court that it has released Rs 500 crore to the civic body.

Earlier, EDMC commissioner Ranbir Singh had refused to regularise these workers, but his decision was opposed by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-ruled EDMC.

The party had even called a special house meeting for his impeachment, but before that could happen, the EDMC commissioner went on leave.