Firstpost Editor's Picks: Nipah virus, new NPA recognition norms and India's foreign policy; today's must-read stories

Nipah virus: Kerala govt acted quickly, but recurrence a sign that state's once immaculate healthcare system is failing

Although the jubilation was somewhat justified, what has been swept under the carpet is how such a deadly viral outbreak occurred in Kerala that boasts of health indicators comparable to that of the West, and how it recurred without getting noticed. Epidemiologically, what the recurrence in Ernakulam indicates is that the virus is still out there — probably in bats or in pigs — and it can hit back any time.

RBI issues new NPA recognition norms: The guidelines put onus on creditors to take call on resolution plan, but will it work?

It would be interesting to see how this pans out. Bankers are certainly more cognizant of disclosing their NPAs after the AQR process was initiated a couple of years back. Further, all the major legacy issues are already in the process and cannot be reversed. It would hold for the new NPAs which come up that will be easier to monitor.

India's foreign policy for the next 5 years: Pakistan's economy may be in bad shape, but real danger is jihadist nationalism

Despite massive US pressure, the Pakistan Army and its backers – including sections of the political class and the bureaucracy – have refused to cry halt to the Taliban in Afghanistan. Here, there is a sense of victory being almost within its grasp, that can't be ceded. It's not, because the Afghan problem is far more complicated than that. But the Pakistani establishment can't bring itself to believe it, so the tragedy continues.

Kareena Kapoor Khan on judging Dance India Dance, and reuniting with Karan Johar for Takht

After hosting a show on radio, Kareena Kapoor Khan is all set to make her television debut with the dance reality show Dance India Dance: Battle of the Champions (premieres on 22 June), where she will feature as one of the judges besides choreographer Bosco Martis and rapper Badshah. The actress said that she has been offered numerous shows in the past but she refused those due to the long hours that television requires.

King's Cup 2019: New-look Indian side's performance reflects promising future under coach Igor Stimac despite chinks in defence

The current batch of Indian footballers are playing with a sense of belief that was absent for so many years in the national team, passing their way out of difficult situations and showing a never-say-die grit whenever required. The team is definitely a work-in-progress but the future definitely bodes well for this young group of footballers.

