ED summons Bengali actor Prosenjit Chatterjee in connection with Rose Valley chit fund case on 19 July

New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has summoned Bengali actor Prosenjit Chatterjee in connection with the Rose Valley chit fund scam on 19 July.

Chatterjee, who has also worked in several Bollywood movies including 'Shanghai' with actors Imran Hashmi and Kalki, was seen sharing dais with Rose Valley Group chairman Gautam Kundu at several Rose Valley events.

The ED has asked Chatterjee to appear before them to investigate whether any monetary transactions took place between him and Kundu.

The Rose Valley financial scandal is a major scam caused by the collapse of a ponzi scheme run by Rose Valley Group. The scam allegedly involves several key leaders from the Trinamool Congress.

Your guide to the latest cricket World Cup stories, analysis, reports, opinions, live updates and scores on https://www.firstpost.com/firstcricket/series/icc-cricket-world-cup-2019.html. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates throughout the ongoing event in England and Wales.