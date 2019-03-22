ED imposes over Rs 14 lakh penalty on Hurriyat Conference leader Syed Ali Shah Geelani for illegal possession of $10,000

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday imposed a penalty of Rs 14.40 lakh on Hurriyat Conference leader Syed Ali Shah Geelani under the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA) for illegal possession of foreign exchange worth $10,000, reported ANI. The amount has allegedly been confiscated.

ED Sources: Enforcement Directorate imposed penalty of Rs 14.40 lakh on Separatist Syed Ali Shah Geelani for illegally possessing foreign exchange of 10,000 US Dollars. Amount confiscated. (file pic) pic.twitter.com/b4AGcUr5G0

ED's move comes a day after Geelani had slammed the arrest and summoning of pro-freedom leaders, activists and their relatives in Jammu and Kashmir, saying “the Government of India has planned a psychological crackdown using NIA and ED to make them surrender and stop voicing their sentiments”.

In 2002, the ED had confiscated over Rs 7 lakh that was seized from his premises during an Income Tax raid at his residence in Srinagar’s Hyderpora area.

In 2018 too, the ED had summoned the 87-year-old separatist leader for adjudication proceedings related to a foreign exchange violation case.

The latest development comes two days after a Delhi court allowed ED to quiz Geelani's son-in-law, Altaf Shah, and others in connection with a terror-funding case involving Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) chief and 26/11 Mumbai attacks mastermind Hafiz Saeed.

Firstpost is now on WhatsApp. For the latest analysis, commentary and news updates, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Firstpost.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.