ED imposes over Rs 14 lakh penalty on Hurriyat Conference leader Syed Ali Shah Geelani for illegal possession of $10,000

India FP Staff Mar 22, 2019 17:14:12 IST

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday imposed a penalty of Rs 14.40 lakh on Hurriyat Conference leader Syed Ali Shah Geelani under the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA) for illegal possession of foreign exchange worth $10,000, reported ANI. The amount has allegedly been confiscated.

ED Sources: Enforcement Directorate imposed penalty of Rs 14.40 lakh on Separatist Syed Ali Shah Geelani for illegally possessing foreign exchange of 10,000 US Dollars. Amount confiscated. (file pic) pic.twitter.com/b4AGcUr5G0

ED's move comes a day after Geelani had slammed the arrest and summoning of pro-freedom leaders, activists and their relatives in Jammu and Kashmir, saying “the Government of India has planned a psychological crackdown using NIA and ED to make them surrender and stop voicing their sentiments”.

ED imposes over Rs 14 lakh penalty on Hurriyat Conference leader Syed Ali Shah Geelani for illegal possession of ,000

File image of Syed Ali Shah Geelani. AFP

In 2002, the ED had confiscated over Rs 7 lakh that was seized from his premises during an Income Tax raid at his residence in Srinagar’s Hyderpora area.

In 2018 too, the ED  had summoned the 87-year-old separatist leader for adjudication proceedings related to a foreign exchange violation case.

The latest development comes two days after a Delhi court allowed ED to quiz Geelani's son-in-law, Altaf Shah, and others in connection with a terror-funding case involving Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) chief and 26/11 Mumbai attacks mastermind Hafiz Saeed.

 

