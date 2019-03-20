ED attaches properties worth Rs 1.22 crore of terrorists affiliated with Hizb-ul-Mujahideen in terror financing case

New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate on Tuesday attached properties worth Rs 1.22 crore owned by Mohammad Shafi Shah and six other terrorists affiliated with the Hizb-ul-Mujahideen in a terror financing case.

ED initiated investigation under Prevention and Money Laundering Act (PMLA) based on a charge sheet filed by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) against Mohammad Shafi Shah, Nazir Ahmad Dar, Mubarak Shah, and Muzaffar Ahmad Dar under Sections 120-B read with 121-A of Indian Penal Code and Sections 17, 18, 39 & 40 of Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967.

During the investigation, it was revealed that funds are sent to India illegally through Hawala channel, barter trade and human carriers. The funds are illegally distributed to the next of kin of Hizb-ul-Mujahideen terrorists, both active and deceased, through Hawala, human carriers and banking channels. It is said that Hizb-ul-Mujahideen has been responsible for funding terrorist and secessionist activities in Jammu and Kashmir.

Headed by Syed Salahuddin, it funds terrorism on Indian soil through funds organised by a trust called JKART (Jammu & Kashmir Affectees Relief Trust) in alleged connivance with ISI and other Pakistan-based entities, as per an official release.

