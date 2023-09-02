ED arrests Jet Airways founder Naresh Goyal in Rs 538 crore bank fraud case
Goyal, 74, is expected to be produced before a special PMLA court in Mumbai on Saturday where the ED will seek for his custodial remand. He was taken into custody under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act following a long session of questioning at the central agency’s office in Mumbai
The Enforcement Directorate late on Friday night arrested Jet Airways founder Naresh Goyal in a money laundering case linked to an alleged bank fraud of Rs 538 crore at the Canara Bank, people aware of the development said.
He was taken into custody under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) following a long session of questioning at the central agency’s office in Mumbai.
Goyal, 74, is expected to be produced before a special PMLA court in Mumbai on Saturday where the ED will seek for his custodial remand.
Related Articles
The money laundering case stems from an FIR of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) against Jet Airways, Goyal, his wife Anita and some former company executives in connection with an alleged Rs 538 crore fraud case at the Canara Bank.
The FIR was registered on the bank’s complaint which alleged that it sanctioned credit limits and loans to Jet Airways (India) Ltd (JIL) to the tune of Rs 848.86 crore of which Rs 538.62 crore is outstanding.
The CBI had said the account was declared “fraud” on July 29, 2021.
The bank alleged that the forensic audit of JIL showed that it paid “related companies” Rs 1,410.41 crore out of a total commission expenses, thus siphoning off funds from JIL.
“As per sample Agreement of Jet Airways (India) Ltd (JIL), it was noted that the expenses of General Selling Agents (GSA) was to be borne by GSA itself and nor by JIL. However, it was observed that JIL has paid various expenses amounting to Rs 403.27 crore which is not in tune with the GSA,” the complaint now part of the CBI FIR alleged.
It said personal expenses such as salaries of staff, phone bills and vehicle expenses among others of the Goyal family were paid by JIL.
Among other allegations, it surfaced during the forensic audit that funds were also siphoned off through Jet Lite (India) Ltd (JLL) by way of making advance and investing and subsequently writing off of the same by making provision.
JIL diverted the funds for the subsidiary JLL in the form of loans and advances and investments extended.
also read
Jharkhand: ED attaches land parcels worth over Rs 161 cr in land fraud case
The agency has arrested 14 people in this case, including 2011-batch Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer Chhavi Ranjan who had earlier served as the director of the state social welfare department and the deputy commissioner of Ranchi.
ED issues summons to Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren in money laundering case
Earlier on 14 August, Soren was summoned by the ED in connection with an alleged land scam case. However, Soren did not join the central agency probe citing he was busy with the preparation of the Independence Day celebration in the state
Singer Ed Sheeran on his battle with depression: 'Felt like I didn't want to live anymore'
He added, "And I have had that throughout my life. … You’re under the waves drowning. You’re just sort of in this thing. And you can’t get out of it."