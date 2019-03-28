Economist-activist Jean Dreze 'detained' with two others in Jharkhand's Garwah; trio released without being charged

Economist and activist Jean Dreze and two others were on Thursday allegedly detained in Jharkhand's Garwah district for holding a meeting on Right to Food. However, the local administration and police stated that the activists had neither been arrested, nor had any charges been filed against them. They have now been released without any charges against them.

Dreze, along with activists Anuj Gupta and Vivek, were holding a meeting on Right to Food "without permission", when local authorities shut down the event. Garwah district collector Harsh Mangla said, "They were holding the meeting without permission, so it was stopped by authorities. They have been released without any kind of interrogation, but our administration will conduct an investigation into the matter."

Garwah DSP Neeraj Kumar, however, called reports of the arrest a "misunderstanding" and said that they had not even been detained. "After their meeting was shut down because it was unauthorised, Dreze said he would come to the police station to get more details. Which is why three of them were at the station, and it was a misunderstanding that they had been brought by the police."

The police later clarified that when the Model Code of Conduct is in place, Section 144 of the CrPC is automatically imposed, and Dreze was holding a public meeting without the due permission.

"When MCC is in place, CrPC 144 is imposed, so assembly of four or more people is unlawful. Dreze had asked for permission to hold a public meeting and it was rejected. We will look into it on why it was rejected," the local police told a correspondent of The Indian Express.

However, sources quoted the activists as saying that they were asked to sign a bond stating that they had no complaints against the government. "They refused to sign the bond, but were willing to write a statement," a Delhi-based associate of the activists said on the condition of anonymity.

"Vivek confirmed that they have left the thana without signing the bond or giving any written statement. The three of them are fine," the associate said.

Initially, they had been told that an FIR would be filed against them, sources said, although the charges had not been specified.

