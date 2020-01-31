Economic Survey 2019-2020 sources data from Wikipedia, private entities such as Bloomberg and BSE

The Economic Survey 2019-20 has sourced certain data from Wikipedia, which is not considered as a reliable source of information.

Wikipedia is a free online encyclopedia, created and edited by volunteers around the world and hosted by the Wikimedia Foundation.

In Chapter 7, namely 'Golden Jubilee of Bank Nationalisation: Taking Stock', two charts, on pages 150 and 151, have cited the online encyclopedia as sources, Moneycontrol reported.

Journalist Anurag Sharma tweeted:

Besides Wikipedia, the survey has also relied on data from other private sources such as Bloomberg, ICRA, CMIE, Indian Institute of Management (Bengaluru), Forbes and the BSE.

Other sources from which data have been used include heritage.org, fraserinstitute.org and Ambit Capital.

Data has also been sourced from International Monetary Fund, World Bank, Reserve Bank of India, Ministry of Corporate Affairs, Insolvency and Bankruptcy Board of India, CIBIL, National Sample Survey Office, Department of Consumer Affairs, United Nations, SIDBI.

The survey also has quotes from Shrimad Bhagavad Gita, Rig Veda, Adam Smith's An Inquiry into the Nature and Causes of the Wealth of Nations, Kautilya's Arthashastra and Tamil saint and philosopher Thiruvalluvar's treatise The Thirukural.

The Economic Survey advocates 10 new ideas that benefit markets as well as the economy.

