ECI, social media giants, IAMAI agree upon Code of Ethics for general elections

The ECI or Election Commission of India has had a session with representatives of various social media platforms and the Internet and Mobile Association of India (IAMAI) on the usage of these platforms during Lok Sabha elections. The meeting was concluded with a mutually agreed upon Code of Ethics. Representatives from Facebook, Whatsapp, Twitter, Google, ShareChat, TikTok, and BigoTV were present.

In a post, Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora has said that the code evolved from discussion amongst different parties. "More often than not, this code has obviated the need for application of more stringent provisions of law," he said.

Election Commissioner Ashok Lavasa said that the management must agree to a clear clause on users voluntarily agreeing on not using social media for political or election purposes.

Election Commissioner Sushil Chandra also said that the Election Commission has made the ensuring of a free and fair election process its top priority. He said that action will be taken against those who might look at misusing the platform.

The meeting discussed issues such as appointing a dedicated grievance channel for quick actions by the organisation along with expenditure transparency for political ads. The meeting also focused on the addition of a notification mechanism for violations of Section 126 of the R.P. Act.

