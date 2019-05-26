EC yet to receive final tally of matched VVPAT slips, EVM votes; official says no discrepancy reported from 542 seats

New Delhi: The Election Commission has yet to receive a final tally of mandatory matching of paper trail machine slips with EVM results of five randomly picked polling booths in each Assembly segment across all constituencies.

But a top EC official said on Saturday that no discrepancy has been reported from any of the 542 constituencies.

Paper slips of more than 20,600 Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) machines were counted in more than 4,000 assembly segments.

After VVPATs were introduced, no discrepancy in the tallying of votes polled through EVMs have been reported in the previous Assembly elections.

It is for the first time that the matching of paper trail machines slips with voting machines was held in a Lok Sabha election.

The elections in the Vellore constituency of Tamil Nadu were cancelled by the EC, citing excessive use of money power.

No new date has so far been announced by the poll panel.

