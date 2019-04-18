EC suspends officer for checking Narendra Modi's chopper; 'chowkidar lives in protected shell,' taunts AAP

New Delhi: The Election Commission suspended an IAS officer on Wednesday night for checking Prime Minister Narendra Modi's helicopter in Odisha's Sambalpur, terming it a violation of norms in dealing with SPG protectees.

In its order, the commission said Mohammad Mohsin was suspended for actions contrary to its instructions concerning those being protected by the Special Protection Group (SPG) protectees. Modi had visited Sambalpur to address an election rally on 16 April.

The Congress criticised the EC's action against Mohsin, a Karnataka cadre IAS officer, saying the rules cited by it to punish the bureaucrat do not exempt PM's vehicle from being searched. "An official was suspended by ECI for doing his job of inspecting vehicles. The rule cited governs the use of official vehicles for campaigning. It does not exempt PM's vehicle from being searched," the party said in a tweet.

"What is Modi carrying in the helicopter that he doesn't want India to see," it asked.

The rule cited governs the use of official vehicles for campaigning. It exempt PM's vehicle from being searched. What is Modi carrying in the helicopter that he doesn't want India to see? pic.twitter.com/apDdhgSMJB — Congress (@INCIndia) April 18, 2019

The Aam Aadmi Party also took a jibe at Modi in a tweet. "Suspension of the officer who checked PM's helicopter. The chowkidar lives in his own protected shell! Is the Chowkidar trying to hide something," it asked. The commission took the action against Mohsin, the general observer of Sambalpur, on the basis of a report submitted by the district collector and the deputy inspector general of police. Modi was learnt to have been held up at Sambalpur for nearly 15 minutes because of Mohsin's "actions". "Checking of the prime minister's chopper, undertaken at Sambalpur, was not in accordance with the EC guidelines as SPG protectees are exempt from such checking," said an official in Bhubaneswar. Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik's helicopter was also checked by EC flying squad personnel in Rourkela on Tuesday. A similar check was carried out on Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's chopper at Sambalpur Tuesday, sources said. There have been instances where during polls the EC allowed checking of convoys of both current and the former Congress president. Senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel also took strong objection to the EC suspending the official and asked what message is being sent through the action. "SPG protectees can't be frisked personally. Why suspend an officer for checking PM's chopper? What message is being sent? Law is special for some," he tweeted

There have been instances where during polls EC was allowed to check convoys of both current & the former Congress President SPG protectees can't be frisked personally Why suspend an officer for checking PM's chopper? What message is being sent? Law is special for some ? — Ahmed Patel (@ahmedpatel) April 18, 2019

