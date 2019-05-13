EC removes Bankura District Magistrate after poll violence in West Bengal during 6th phase of Lok Sabha election

New Delhi: In the aftermath of violence marred polls in West Bengal, the Election Commission of India on Sunday removed Uma Shankar from the post of Bankura (West Bengal) District Magistrate. Mukta Arya will be replacing him as the new DM.

"The Commission had directed that Ms Mukta Arya (RR-2008), IAS to be posted as DM-cum-District Election Officer (DEO) with immediate effect," an order from the EC to the Chief Electoral Officer of West Bengal on Sunday said.

The order also said that Arya should join before the commencement of scrutiny on Tuesday. A Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) worker was severely injured in a clash with Trinamool Congress (TMC) workers outside polling booth number one in Bankura on Sunday.

Bricks were hurled during the clash in which the victim suffered multiple injuries. He was taken to a nearby hospital for medical aid. Eight seats of West Bengal went to polls in the sixth phase on 12 May. The counting of votes will be done on 23 May.

