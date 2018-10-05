EC rejects caretaker Telangana govt's proposal of distributing sarees for Bathukamma festival due to model code of conduct

New Delhi: The Election Commission on Wednesday shot down a proposal of the caretaker Telangana government to distribute sarees during a festival as the model code is in force in the state.

The decision came after state IT Minister K Taraka Rama Rao had recently announced that the state government would distribute 90 lakh sarees of 80 different varieties for the Bathukamma festival.

In a letter to the chief electoral officer of Telangana, the EC said it had "not permitted" distribution of sarees during the Bathukamma — a floral festival that is the state festival of Telangana.

The Congress had on Friday asked the commission to restrain caretaker Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, his ministers and other functionaries of the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) from the proposed distribution of sarees as it was violative of the Model Code of Conduct.

Recently, the EC had said that states where assemblies are dissolved prematurely, the model code would come into force immediately.

The Telengana assembly was dissolved last month though its term was to end in June next year.