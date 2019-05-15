EC pulls up three media houses for displaying exit poll results, demands to know why no action should be taken for RPA violation

New Delhi: The Election Commission of India (ECI) has received complaints against three media houses with respect to displaying poll surveys, predicting results of the Lok Sabha election, the poll body said in a statement on Tuesday.

The Election Commission has sought an explanation from these media houses as to why action should not be taken against them for violating Section 126A of the Representation of People Act, 1951.

The commission has also sought response within 48 hours from these media houses.

Section 126 of the Representation of the People Act, 1951, prohibits displaying any election matter by means, inter alia, of television or similar apparatus, during the period of 48 hours before the hour fixed for conclusion of poll in a constituency.

It also says that no person shall conduct any exit poll and publish or publicise by means of the print or electronic media or disseminate in any other manner, whatsoever, the result of an exit poll during such period, as may be notified by the Election Commission in this regard.

In case of a general election, the period may commence from the beginning of the hours fixed for the poll on the first day of poll and continue till half an hour after closing of the poll in all states and Union Territories.

The seven-phased Lok Sabah polls began on 12 April. The last phase of polls will be held on 19 May. The counting of votes will be done on 23 May.

Your guide to the latest election news, analysis, commentary, live updates and schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 543 constituencies for the upcoming general elections.