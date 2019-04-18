EC flying squad seizes Rs 11 lakh in cash from Mumbai's Sion with voting for 10 LS seats in Maharashtra underway

Mumbai (Maharashtra): The Election Commission of India's (EC) flying squad seized Rs 11.85 lakh worth of cash from Sion area of Mumbai on Thursday.

The seizure comes as voting for 10 Lok Sabha seats which fall under Maharashtra's Vidarbha and Marathwada regions is underway in the second phase of polling.

A huge amount of unaccounted money was recovered in raids and searches by authorities across the country since Model Code of Conduct (MCC) came into effect with the announcement of the poll dates on 10 March.

The central agencies and the EC have been conducting raids and searches across the states to ensure illegal money is not used to influence voters in the ensuing general elections.

Over Rs 135 crore of unaccounted cash was recovered from raids conducted by the Income Tax (I-T) department and the EC across Tamil Nadu, the commission said Tuesday.

In a related development, the EC cancelled elections in Vellore parliamentary constituency in Tamil Nadu after over Rs 11.48 crore worth unaccounted cash was unearthed during an I-T raid at a DMK leader's house. The Lok Sabha seat was supposed to go for polling on Thursday.

