EC announces new date for Patkura Assembly election; voting to be held on 19 May along with seventh phase of LS polls

Bhubaneswar: The Election Commission has announced that Patkura assembly elections, which was scheduled to be held on 29 April but was countermanded following the death of BJD candidate Bed Prakash Agarwal will now be held on 19 May. The apex poll body also announced May 1 as the last date of filing nominations by candidates.

“Election for Patkura assembly constituency had been adjourned because of the demise of BJD candidate Bed Prakash Agarwalla. Now with EC's orders, the process has recommenced, BJD is authorised to nominate a candidate,” said Surendra Kumar, Chief Electoral Officer, Odisha. “The last date for filing nominations is 1 May. The election will be held on 19 May. Counting will be held as usual on 23 May,” he added.

The BJD leader Bed Prakash Agarwalla from Patkura constituency passed away while undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Bhubaneswar on Saturday. The veteran leader, 83, had represented Patkura constituency twice — 2009 and 2014. He was also a four-time MLA from Kendrapara Assembly seat.

