'Eat fish, become Aishwarya Rai': Maharashtra minister Vijaykumar Gavit courts controversy
Maharashtra BJP minister Vijaykumar Gavit justified his remarks and said, 'The fish contain some oils, it makes your skin smooth'
A BJP minister from Maharashtra has stoked a controversy by linking daily consumption of fish to having “smooth skin and sparkling eyes” as those of actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.
Speaking at a public event in north Maharashtra’s Nandurbar district, Maharashtra Tribal Minister Vijaykumar Gavit said, “People who consume fish on daily basis develop smooth skin and their eyes sparkle.”
“If anyone looks at you, the person will get attracted (towards you). Did I tell you about Aishwarya Rai? She lived near seashore in Mangaluru. She would consume fish daily. Have you seen her eyes? You will also have eyes like her,” the 68-year-old Maharashtra minister said.
Related Articles
The minister, who is father of BJP Lok Sabha member Heena Gavit is BJP’s Lok Sabha member, justified his remarks, saying: “The fish contain some oils, it makes your skin smooth.”
‘Will ask if there is any research on this’
Gavit’s statement deep not seep well to many. His own party colleague, BJP MLA Nitesh Rane said, “I eat fish daily. My eyes should have become like that (like those of Aishwarya Rai). I will ask Gavit sahib if there is any research on this.”
Meanwhile, NCP MLA Amol Mitkari slammed Gavit and said that the Maharashtra minister should focus on issues faced by tribals, instead of making such “frivolous” comments.
also read
'Congress has crossed all its limits': BJP slams Randeep Surjewala for 'BJP voters demons' remark
A day after Congress leader Randeep Surjewala said that those who vote for the BJP are 'evil in nature', the BJP on Monday called out the arrogance of the Congress and said that the party which abuses the position of PM and democratic institutions is now abusing the voters of the country
In video, BJP leader shot dead outside residence in Moradabad
According to reports, Chaudhary’s family has blamed political rivals for the killing. They have named two people involved in the killing — Amit Chaudhary and Aniket, an official said.
Rajya Sabha approves National Dental Commission Bill, Nursing and Midwifery Commission Bill
These legislations are aimed at meeting the present and future domestic as well as global requirements in the health sector. These Bills are part of the government's effort to improve the quality of education in the healthcare sector, which includes nursing and dentistry, the health minister said.