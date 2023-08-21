'Eat fish, become Aishwarya Rai': Maharashtra minister Vijaykumar Gavit courts controversy

A BJP minister from Maharashtra has stoked a controversy by linking daily consumption of fish to having “smooth skin and sparkling eyes” as those of actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.

Speaking at a public event in north Maharashtra’s Nandurbar district, Maharashtra Tribal Minister Vijaykumar Gavit said, “People who consume fish on daily basis develop smooth skin and their eyes sparkle.”

“If anyone looks at you, the person will get attracted (towards you). Did I tell you about Aishwarya Rai? She lived near seashore in Mangaluru. She would consume fish daily. Have you seen her eyes? You will also have eyes like her,” the 68-year-old Maharashtra minister said.

The minister, who is father of BJP Lok Sabha member Heena Gavit is BJP’s Lok Sabha member, justified his remarks, saying: “The fish contain some oils, it makes your skin smooth.”

‘Will ask if there is any research on this’

Gavit’s statement deep not seep well to many. His own party colleague, BJP MLA Nitesh Rane said, “I eat fish daily. My eyes should have become like that (like those of Aishwarya Rai). I will ask Gavit sahib if there is any research on this.”

Meanwhile, NCP MLA Amol Mitkari slammed Gavit and said that the Maharashtra minister should focus on issues faced by tribals, instead of making such “frivolous” comments.