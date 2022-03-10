Eastern Coalfields Limited recruitment 2022: Application deadline for over 300 Mining Sirdar posts ends today

With this recruitment drive, ECL aims to fill a total of 313 vacancies of 'Mining Sirdar (T&S GR.’C’)' in the company

The last day to apply for Mining Sirdar posts is today, 10 March. Those who are interested can apply for the vacancies through the official website of Eastern Coalfields Limited at easterncoal.gov.in up to 11.55 pm.

With this recruitment drive, ECL aims to fill a total of 313 vacancies of "Mining Sirdar (T&S GR.’C’)" in the company.

Eastern Coalfields Limited recruitment 2022: Here’s how to apply

Visit the official website of ECL at easterncoal.gov.in

On the homepage, go to the Recruitment section and click on the link to apply for the Mining Sirdar post

Follow the instructions to register on the ECL portal

Fill in the Mining Sirdar application form and pay the fee payment

Carefully check the ECL application form before submitting it

Keep a copy of the ECL recruitment form for future need

Here’s the direct link.

https://cdn.digialm.com//EForms/configuredHtml/1258/75479//Instruction.html

Candidates applying for the Mining Sirdar post must be between 18 and 30 years as on 20 February this year. Upper age limit relaxation for reserved categories is being given by the ECL.

Educational Qualification:

Candidates must have cleared 10+2 or its equivalent from a recognised institution. Valid Mining Sirdarship Certificate of Competency from DGMS, as well as valid certificates of First Aid and Gas Testing are also required. More details are in the official notice here.

Application fee:

Candidates are required to pay Rs 1,000 (non-refundable) as application fee. However, ECL has exempted women applicants and those belonging to the SC/ST and Ex-servicemen categories from paying the fee.

Selection process:

The company will shortlist candidates on the basis of a written test, followed by an Initial Medical Examination (IME). The document verification process will be included in the IME.

Candidates must know that the written exam will be a computer-based test (CBT). The passing mark for General/OBC/EWS candidates will be 40 percent, whereas candidates from the SC/ST category must score at least 30 percent to pass the exam.

For more details, candidates are advised to read the official notice carefully or visit the official website of ECL - easterncoal.gov.in.