Easter 2021: Date, significance of festival celebrating resurrection of Jesus Christ

Also known as Resurrection Sunday, the day commemorates the resurrection of Jesus. It is part of the Holy Week that also includes Maundy Thursday, the last supper of Jesus before he was crucified.

This year, Maundy Thursday was marked on 1 April while Good Friday was observed on 2 April.

Easter Sunday significance

The resurrection of Jesus is significant as it is considered to represent the triumph of life over death. As per the Bible, when the disciples of Jesus visited his grave on the third day of his crucifixion, they discovered that the grave was empty. On Easter Sunday, Jesus came back to life.

Easter Sunday rituals

Christians prepare several food items as a part of the Easter Sunday celebration. Foods that are considered to signify the Spring season are particularly consumed on this day. Carrot cake, hot cross buns, sweet breads, eggs, ham, lamb, and spring peas are eaten on Easter Sunday.

One ritual very important on Easter Sunday is Easter egg. The tradition of consuming eggs on Easter started in the earlier times when the church did not allow the followers to consume eggs during the Holy Week. The eggs that were delivered throughout the week were decorated and gifted to children on Easter Sunday.

It is further said that the tradition of making satin-covered Easter eggs made from cardboard started during the Victorian era. These artificial eggs were filled with Easter gifts.