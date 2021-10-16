East Central Railway Recruitment 2021: Vacancies open for 2,206 apprentices, check details here

The last date to apply for Engagement of Apprentices for Apprenticeship Training in East Central Railway is up to 5 pm on 5 November

The Railway Recruitment Cell (RRC) has released the online applications for Apprenticeship Training under the Apprentices Act 1961 for the East Central Railway Recruitment. A total of 2,206 vacancies are available and candidates who are interested can apply till 5 November on the official website at https://www.rrcecr.gov.in/.

The steps to apply for the East Central Railway Recruitment 2021

Visit the official website at https://www.rrcecr.gov.in/

Click on the link that reads ‘Online applications invited for Apprenticeship Training’

Fill in the required credentials such as registration ID and password

Fill the form and upload relevant documents and pay the application fee

Download the submitted ECR apprenticeship form for future reference

Candidates should make it a point to preserve their registration number for future correspondence with Railway Recruitment Cell.

The last date to apply for Engagement of Apprentices for Apprenticeship Training in East Central Railway is up to 5pm on 5 November.

Eligibility

Applicants should be at least 15 years of age and should not have completed 24 years as on 1 January this year.

Candidates should have qualified Class 10 examination, or its equivalent, with a minimum of 50 percent marks from a recognized board. An ITI in a relevant trade from a recognized institution is also required.

Age Relaxation

There is an upper age relaxation for reserved categories. A relaxation of five years will be given to candidates of SC/ST and a three-year relaxation is given to OBC candidates. Applicants who come under the Persons with Disabilities (PwBD) group will get relaxation of 10 years, if they are in the Unreserved category, 13 years relaxation if they are an OBC candidate and a relaxation of 15 years if they are SC/ST candidates.

Selection Process

The selection process is based on the merit list prepared for candidates who applied for a particular Division/Unit. The merit list will be made based on calculating an average in the percentage of marks gained by a candidate in both Matriculation and the ITI exam.