Earthquake of magnitude 4.5 jolts Himachal Pradesh’s Chamba; sixth occurrence in district since Friday

Shimla: A 4.5 magnitude quake shook Himachal Pradesh's Chamba district on Sunday night, the meteorological department here said, but no loss of life or property was reported.

The quake was recorded at 11.47 pm, said Shimla Meteorological Centre Director Manmohan Singh. This is the sixth quake in three days in Chamba district.

The epicentre of the quake was at a depth of 10 km in northeast of Chamba, he said, adding mild tremors were also felt in adjoining areas.

On Friday, five quakes of magnitude between 3 and 4.3 struck Chamba district. The quakes were recorded between 5.11 pm to 8.43 pm.

Most parts of Himachal Pradesh, including Chamba, fall in high seismic sensitive zone.

