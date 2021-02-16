Earthquake of magnitude 4.1 strikes near Andaman and Nicobar’s Port Blair; no loss of life or property so far

The earthquake was reported a few hours after tremors were felt in Bihar after an earthquake of magnitude 3.5 struck at around 9.23 pm

An earthquake of magnitude 4.1 on the Richter scale was reported near the Andaman and Nicobar Islands capital Port Blair on Monday, according to the National Centre for Seismology.

The epicentre of the earthquake was 258 km south-southeast (SSE) of Port Blair, the agency said. The earthquake struck at 7.23 pm at a depth of 10 km from the surface.

No loss of life or property has been reported so far, as per a report by CNBC-TV18.

The earthquake was reported a few hours after tremors were felt in Bihar after an earthquake of magnitude 3.5 struck at around 9.23 pm on Monday. The epicentre was 20 km northwest of Nalanda in Bihar and was located at a depth of 5 km.

An earthquake of 6.3 magnitude was felt across northwest India, including Delhi, on Friday with its epicentre in Tajikistan. "The tremors were felt in Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana and Delhi. However, we haven’t received any reports of damage yet,” JL Gautam, head of operations at National Centre for Seismology (NCS), said.