India

Earthquake of 6.4 magnitude jolts Assam, north Bengal; buildings damaged in Guwahati

FP Staff April 28, 2021 08:55:42 IST
Visuals of the damage caused by a quake in Assam on Wednesday. Image courtesy: Twitter/@himantabiswa

An earthquake of magnitude 6.4 on the Richter scale was reported on Wednesday morning in lower Assam. While there are no casualties yet, buildings in Guwahati and other areas have been damaged.

The National Centre for Seismology said the quake’s epicentre is in the Sonitpur district at a depth of 17 km. Meanwhile, two aftershocks – one measuring 4.3 on Richter took place with its epicentre 30 km away from Tezpur town and the second measuring 4.4 on Richter scale, 39 km from Tezpur – were also experienced, according to Hindustan Times.

Assam Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma tweeted about the quake and also shared photos of broken walls inside a building and of a broken boundary wall.

More details area awaited.

Updated Date: April 28, 2021 08:55:42 IST

