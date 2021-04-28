Assam Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma tweeted about the quake and also shared photos of broken walls inside a building

An earthquake of magnitude 6.4 on the Richter scale was reported on Wednesday morning in lower Assam. While there are no casualties yet, buildings in Guwahati and other areas have been damaged.

The National Centre for Seismology said the quake’s epicentre is in the Sonitpur district at a depth of 17 km. Meanwhile, two aftershocks – one measuring 4.3 on Richter took place with its epicentre 30 km away from Tezpur town and the second measuring 4.4 on Richter scale, 39 km from Tezpur – were also experienced, according to Hindustan Times.

Earthquake of Magnitude:6.4, Occurred on 28-04-2021, 07:51:25 IST, Lat: 26.69 & Long: 92.36, Depth: 17 Km ,Location: 43km W of Tezpur, Assam, India for more information download the BhooKamp App https://t.co/sayMF9Gumd pic.twitter.com/lWRDtIAWh5 — National Center for Seismology (@NCS_Earthquake) April 28, 2021

Assam Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma tweeted about the quake and also shared photos of broken walls inside a building and of a broken boundary wall.

Few early pictures of damage in Guwahati. pic.twitter.com/lTIGwBKIPV — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) April 28, 2021

