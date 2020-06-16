You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. India News

Earthquake of 5.8 magnitude hits Jammu and Kashmir, strong tremors felt in Srinagar, Kishtwar, Doda; 3rd quake in Union Territory in 3 days

India Press Trust of India Jun 16, 2020 09:40:47 IST

Jammu: An earthquake of magnitude 5.8 hit Jammu and Kashmir in the early hours of Tuesday, officials said, the third to hit the union territory in three days.

However, there were no reports of any damage, they said. The earthquake occurred at 7 am and its epicenter was is Tajikistan, according to the officials.

Strong tremors were felt in most parts of the Kashmir Valley, including Srinagar, Kishtwar and Doda districts. Tremors were also felt in Jammu, they said.

Updated Date: Jun 16, 2020 09:40:47 IST



Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Also See

Advertisement

Advertisement




John Bayne's Keynote Session At Tech2 Innovate



Top Stories


Advertisement


Cricket Scores

CORONAVIRUS

COVID-19 Information Centre

  • 24 hrs. helpline no. -
  • +91-11-23978046
  • 24 hrs. toll free no. -
  • 1075

Suicide prevention: Removing stigma around mental health, watching out for warning signs are key measures

  • India
  • World

India

  • Active Cases

  • Total Confirmed

  • Cured/Discharged

  • Total DEATHS

*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: Jun 16 (08 AM)
Hospitals & Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

  • Total Confirmed

  • Cured/Discharged

  • Total DEATHS

*change over the previous day
Data Source: Johns Hopkins University, U.S. (www.jhu.edu)
Updated: Jun 16 (08 AM)
Hospitals & Testing centres