Earthquake of 4.3 magnitude hits Maharashtra's Palghar district, tremors felt even in Mumbai

An earthquake measuring 4.3 on the Richter scale hit Dahanu town of Maharashtra's Palghar district on Friday, the tremors of which were felt in Mumbai as well. The earthquake hit at around 11 am, ANI reported.

According to News18, no casualty or damages have been reported so far. The depth of the earthquake was 5 kilometres, the report said.

Following the earthquake, the district administration has put all the government machinery on high alert, DNA reported. Palghar district collector, Dr Prashant Narnaware, said: “All our officials and I are on the spot and have put the entire administration on high alert. Even ambulances have been dispatched to the spot."

“Our education officers are also visiting schools to pacify school children that there is nothing to worry about,” he added. There are at least 25 public and private schools in the area, the report said.

For the past few months, Palghar district has been a hotbed of seismic activity. A two-year-old girl died when three consecutive earthquakes hit Talsari taluka in Palghar on 2 February. Three earthquakes measuring 4.1, 3.6 and 3.5 on the Richter scale hit the district on that day at 2.06 pm, 3.53 pm and 4.57 pm respectively.

According to the National Center of Seismology (NCS), the region has been experiencing such tremors regularly since November last year and more than 10 earthquakes have occurred in the Talsari taluka.

