Earthquake in Delhi-NCR: Mild tremors in North India after 6.3 magnitude earthquake strikes northern parts of Pakistan

Mild tremors were felt in the Delhi and NCR region on Tuesday late afternoon after an earthquake measuring 6.3 on the Richter Scale hit Pakistan, according to several media reports. The earthquake jolted several cities in the northern parts of Pakistan — including Islamabad, Peshawar, Rawalpindi and Lahore — on Tuesday afternoon, local media reports said. The quake lasted for 8 to 10 seconds, DawnNewsTV reported.

Tremors were felt on Tuesday in parts of North India including Punjab and Haryana, Seismology Department officials said. The quake was felt around 4:30 pm, they said.

There was no immediate report of loss of life or property. Panic-stricken people rushed out of their homes and offices at some places in the region.

The IMD tweeted:

Earthquake of Magnitude:6.3, Occurred on:24-09-2019, 16:31:58 IST, Lat:32.9 N & Long: 73.7 E, Depth: 40 Km, Region: Pakistan - India (J & K ) Border region pic.twitter.com/tH6RDjGuxD — India Met. Dept. (@Indiametdept) September 24, 2019

News Nation special correspondent Purav Patel tweeted a video of the tremors in Delhi:

More details are awaited.

