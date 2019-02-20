Earthquake in Dehi: Tremors felt in NCR after twin quakes hit Uttar Pradesh and Kofarnihon in Tajikistan

Mild tremors were felt in the National Capital Region (NCR) on Wednesday morning, at around 8 am.

The tremors, which lasted for 10 seconds could have been felt as a result of two earthquakes, one in Tajikistan and the other in Uttar Pradesh. According to DNA, the epicentre of the first earthquake was at the Kofarnihon region of Tajikistan. Tremors were felt there at around 7.05 am.

The intensity of the earthquake was 4.6 on the Richter scale, reported News18.

ANI tweeted an update from the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC), noting that an earthquake of magnitude 4.0 on the Richter Scale had struck 44 km southwest of Muzaffarnagar in Uttar Pradesh.

Initial reports by India Today said the earthquake's tremors were also felt at Bagpat in Uttar Pradesh. The town is about 53 kilometres from Delhi.

There are no reports of loss of life and property due to either earthquake yet.

Social media was abuzz with speculation on the tremors, with many people tweeting that they have felt them.

Did I Just felt a mild tremors in #Delhi ?#Earthquake — SAGAR PRATAP BANSAL (@sagarbansal86) February 20, 2019

Did anyone felt earthquake in delhi? At 8 am — shipra tyagi (@shiprat14540192) February 20, 2019

