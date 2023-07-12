EAM S Jaishankar meets ASEAN Secretary-General, discusses development of comprehensive strategic partnership
EAM Jaishankar is on a six-day visit to Indonesia, Thailand from July 12-18. In the first leg of his visit, the EAM will reach Indonesia to attend Foreign Ministers’ Meetings under the ASEAN on July 13-14 and then he will go to Thailand.
External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar on Wednesday met ASEAN Secretary-General Kao Kim Hourn in Indonesia and suggested India-ASEAN dialogues in finance, cyber and maritime domains.
— Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) July 12, 2023
“Started my engagements in Indonesia with a meeting with ASEAN Secretary General Dr Kao Kim Hourn. Discussed the development of our comprehensive strategic partnership. Suggested India-ASEAN dialogues in finance, cyber and maritime domains,” EAM Jaishankar tweeted on Wednesday.
“Noted the ongoing work in energy, disaster management and health and wellness. Agreed to expand our Track II engagement,” Jaishankar further wrote.
The EAM said the ASEAN relationship paves the way for the Indo-Pacific Vision. “India is therefore deeply committed to the principle of ASEAN centrality,” Jaishankar wrote.
EAM Jaishankar on Friday also met Malaysia Foreign Minister Zambry Abdul Kadir.“Great to meet the Foreign Minister of Malaysia Dr Zambry Adbul Kadir. Discussed our expanding bilateral cooperation. Exchanged views on ASEAN-related issues. Look forward to welcoming him in India,” the EAM tweeted on Wednesday.
EAM Jaishankar is on a six-day visit to Indonesia, Thailand from July 12-18. In the first leg of his visit, the EAM will reach Indonesia to attend Foreign Ministers’ Meetings under the ASEAN on July 13-14 and then he will go to Thailand for the Foreign Ministers’ Meeting of Mekong Ganga Cooperation (MGC), a release from the Ministry of External Affairs said on Tuesday.
Jaishankar will visit Jakarta, Indonesia for the Foreign Ministers’ Meetings under the ASEAN framework in the format, ASEAN-India, East Asia Summit and ASEAN Regional Forum on July 13-14.
The External Affairs Minister will also hold bilateral meetings with his counterparts from other countries. India’s engagement with this ASEAN-centered regional architecture signifies India’s strong commitment to ASEAN centrality in the Indo-Pacific.
After Jakarta, the EAM will travel to Bangkok, Thailand to participate in the 12th Foreign Ministers’ Meeting of Mekong Ganga Cooperation (MGC) Mechanism on July 16, 2023.MGC is one of the oldest mechanisms of the lower Mekong region and is guided by India’s Act East Policy.
In Bangkok, the EAM will also attend the Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation (BIMSTEC) Foreign Ministers’ Retreat on July 17, 2023.
BIMSTEC is an economic and technical initiative which brings together the countries of the Bay of Bengal for multifaceted cooperation. The retreat would discuss ways to further deepen the BIMSTEC agenda and strengthen the organisation.
