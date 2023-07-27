'Dynasty's black magic will be vanished by dynamic Modi magic': Senior BJP leader Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi

Senior BJP leader and former Union Cabinet Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi said on Thursday that “Dynasty’s Black Magic” will be vanished by “Dynamic Modi Magic”.

While replying to reporters when asked about the Opposition’s move to bring the No-Confidence Motion against the Modi Government and wearing black clothes in the Parliament, Naqvi said that the “dynastic devilry” will be demolished by “determination to delivery” of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is working for the welfare of the people like a “Karmyogi”.

Naqvi said that Prime Minister Modi has increased the global stature of “Naya Bharat” through his honesty, probity, and credibility.

Shri Naqvi said that the dynasty has “no confidence in people’s mandate” and “confidence in disturbing the democracy”. Earlier also, the Congress had done “election rehearsal” in the Parliament in 2018, but they failed miserably in 2019 when people gave a bumper mandate of about 353 seats to the NDA. Now, the dynasty will get “Chaubis Mein Char Sau Chalis Ka Jhatka” (shock of 440 volts in 2024)”.