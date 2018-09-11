DUSU election 2018: Delhi University gears up for polls, voting to begin at 8.30 am tomorrow; counting of votes on 13 Sept

The Delhi University's Student Union (DUSU) elections are scheduled to be held on Wednesday with the voting process likely to begin at 8.30 am. According to the university's statement, the elections will be held in colleges as well to elect the members of the Central Council.

The votes will be counted on 13 September at 8:30 am in the Community Hall, Police Lines, Kingsway Camp, Delhi. Students, who wish to cast their votes, must carry their identity card with them.

The election will see a triangular contest this time with the entry of the alliance of All India Students’ Association (AISA) and the Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) student wing, Chhatra Yuva Sangharsh Samiti (CYSS). While the National Students' Union of India (NSUI) will look at strengthening its position, the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) will seek to regain lost ground.

However, AISA-CYSS alliance's entry is expected to divide the votes which may have gone in favour of either of the two major student bodies, NSUI and ABVP. Campaigning came to an end on Monday night and the outfits' request to election authorities to extend the campaigning time till Tuesday was turned down, according to The Times of India.

Meanwhile, the Office of the Chief Election Officer had given the candidates the provision of uploading their electoral speeches on the university website. However, The Hindu reported that none of the candidates submitted their speeches for the website.

Last year, a total of 10 candidates contested for the presidential post in which main contestants were ABVP's Rajat Choudhary, NSUI's Rocky Tusheed, AISA's Parul Chauhan and Independents Raja Choudury and Alka.

NSUI had bagged the posts of president and vice president last year while the RSS-affiliated ABVP had won the posts of secretary and joint secretary.

