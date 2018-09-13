You are here:
DUSU election results 2018 updates: ABVP bags three posts, wins for president with 20,457 votes

India FP Staff Sep 13, 2018 22:05:29 IST
  • Team 101 Reporters

    21:58 (IST)

    ABVP's Ankiv Baisoya wins for president post

    ABVP leader Ankiv Baisoya won for the DUSU president post with 20,457 votes on Thursday. Shakti Singh (ABVP) bagged the vice-president post with 23,046 votes, while Jyoti Chaudhary (ABVP) won the joint secretary post with 19,353 votes. NSUI managed to win one seat, as student leader Akash Choudhary won the secretary post with 20,198 votes.

    Input by Rahul Satija/101Reporters

  • 21:05 (IST)

    Two rounds of counting left

    The ABVP is leading in two seats, while the NSUI is also ahead in two.

  • 20:00 (IST)

    Latest round of counting shows NSUI's Sunny Chillar leading for presidential post

  • Team 101 Reporters

    19:11 (IST)

    Trends show following candidates currently leading:
    Ankiv Baisoya (ABVP) for DUSU president post

    Shakti Singh (ABVP) for vice-president post (leading by a good margin)

    Jyoti Chaudhary (ABVP) for joint secretary post

    Akash Choudhary (NSUI) for secretary post

    Input by Rahul Satija/101Reporters

  • 19:07 (IST)

    NSUI chief says youth should raise voice against democracy's 'brutal execution'

    "Students and youth should discern and raise their voice against the brutal execution of the democracy by ABVP by overthrowing the democratic values, dismissing the mandate of the students, exploiting the power of administration as well as misusing the EVMs," NSUI president Fairoz Khan said in a tweet.

  • 18:54 (IST)

    Counting resumed after students reached agreement 

    "After elaborate discussions it was decided that the counting will be resumed today. All candidates have reached an agreement on this," an election officer for DUSU polls earlier told PTI.
     
    "We had proposed rectification of the faulty EVMs and resumption of the counting but the students were not ready for it. It was decided to suspend counting in the afternoon," he added.

  • 18:22 (IST)

    ABVP tells NSUI, CYSS to 'face results gracefully'

    As the counting of votes resumed, the ABVP said on Twitter that style of politics practised by Congress and Aam Aadmi Party is "quite evident" in their student organisations. 

    It said that the NSUI and CYSS should not clutch onto the excuse of ‘tampered EVMs’. "If at all there are any genuine concerns, they should approach the authorities instead of causing havoc and halting the counting on all posts," the ABVP said.

  • Team 101 Reporters

    17:51 (IST)

    Security heightened after counting begins 

    Security has been beefed up to prevent any untoward incidents. Mobile jammers have also been added. 

    Input by Rahul Satija/101Reporters

  • Team 101 Reporters

    17:40 (IST)

    Counting of votes resumes

    Counting has started from 7th round now,  DUSU election committee spokesperson Pinky Sharma said.
     

    Input by Rahul Satija/101Reporters

  • 17:33 (IST)

    Won't allow 'fascist' RSS-BJP to subvert democractic mandate, says NSUI

    In a statement, the NSUI said, "NSUI was winning the DUSU election after six rounds when the EVMs magically started malfunctioning. One EVM showed votes on secretary post on ballot number 10 when there are only eight candidatess. EVM also showed zero votes for NSUI candidate. It is clear that any further counting on these EVMs has no credibility and we demand that our candidates are declared winners immediately."

    Thanking the student for "reposing their faith" in NSUI, the party said, "We promise that we will not allow the fascist RSS-BJP to subvert our democratic mandate."

  • 17:13 (IST)

    'EVM tampering pointer to revert to paper ballots'

    Supreme Court lawyer and Swaraj Abhiyan president Prashant Bhushan said that the EVM tampering is an indication to revert to paper ballot voting system. 

  • 16:52 (IST)

    Counting, which was suspended due to fault in EVMs, to resume in half an hour: Official tells PTI

  • 16:45 (IST)

    EVM tampering issue serious threat to democracy, says AAP leader

    AAP leader Gopal Rai took to Twitter to raise concern over the alleged EVM tampering in DUSU election. "The situation is not only worrying, but it is in the form of a serious threat to the democracy," he said.

  • 16:23 (IST)

    ABVP has butchered democratic values, says All India NSUI president

    In a tweet, the all India NSUI president Fairoz Khan said, "Delhi University election counting depicts the pathetic picture of the violent murder of the democracy by ABVP, that too in front of the police. ABVP has butchered the democratic values."

  • 16:01 (IST)

    'Other parties demanding re-election because ABVP was leading in all seats'
     
    Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad's Shakti Singh said, "Only one EVM was faulty and it can be repaired. We want the counting to be resumed. Since we were leading on all the seats, the other parties are demanding fresh elections."
     

    The counting was initially stopped for an hour after the allegations of faulty EVMs surfaced. However, following objections by the students, the election officials decided to suspend the process.

    PTI

  • Team 101 Reporters

    15:50 (IST)

    Watch: ABVP leader Sudhir Dedha slams NSUI for demanding re-election

    Inputs: Rahul Satija/101Reporters

  • Team 101 Reporters

    15:45 (IST)

    Watch: AISA and NSUI protesters shout slogans over allegations of poll rigging

    Protesters belonging to the AISA and NSUI are shouting slogans against the Delhi University administration, saying, "Stop the murder of democracy". 

    Inputs: Rahul Satija/101Reporters

  • Team 101 Reporters

    15:32 (IST)

    Watch: Former DUSU president from NSUI Rocky Tuseed says EVM rigging obvious

    Input by Rahul Satija/101Reporters

  • 15:12 (IST)

    ABVP candidate attempts to enter counting centre

    The ABVP candidate for the post of the DUSU secretary, Sudhir Dedha, reportedly tried to enter the counting centre by breaking the glass door. Dedha completed his graduation from Ramjas College and is currently pursuing an MA in Buddhist Studies.

  • 15:02 (IST)

    NSUI demands re-election due to faulty EVMs

    RSS-youth wing ABVP is demanding that counting of votes be resumed, but NSUI is asking for a re-election following six faulty EVMs.  

  • 14:55 (IST)

    EC to announce final decision by end of the day

    Election officer VK Kaul told the Hindustan Times that while counting has been suspended for the day, the final decision will be announced following a meeting in the evening. 

  • Team 101 Reporters

    14:53 (IST)

    WATCH: NSUI national president accuses ABVP of 'EVM tampering'

    National president of NSUI, Firoz Khan, blamed and accused the ABVP of EVM tampering during the DUSU election. He also said the police was involved in it.

    Input by Rahul Satija/101Reporters

  • Team 101 Reporters

    14:45 (IST)

    Heavy police deployment outside counting centre


    Security outside counting centre has been beefed up after scuffle between students following suspension of counting of votes. 

    Image courtesy: Rahul Satija/101Reporters

  • 14:30 (IST)

    AAP takes a dig at Narendra Modi-govt over DUSU polls counting

    Taking a dig at the Narendra Modi-government's demand for simultaneous elections next year, Aam Aadmi Party leader Dilip K Pandey said the party which is backing the one nation, one poll idea, is unable to conduct student body elections smoothly. "The people of the country can understand this." 

    His remarks came after counting for Delhi University Students Union (DUSU) polls was suspended due to fault in EVMs and ruckus by students. 

  • Team 101 Reporters

    14:24 (IST)

    EC asks candidates to sign agreement for recounting

    The Election Commission has asked the contesting cadidates to sign an affidavit of sorts for recounting. While the ABVP has agreed to sign such an agreement, the NSUI said they will sign only when the faulty EVMs are repaired.

    Input by Rahul Satija/101Reporters

  • 14:21 (IST)

    'How are machines which worked yesterday, not working today?' asks NSUI

    As counting of votes was suspended following technical glitches in six EVMs, NSUI national-in-charge, Ruchi Gupta took to Twitter to express her ire. She claimed that NSUI was winning the DUSU president and secretary posts after six rounds of counting, when the six EVMs began malfunctioning and had to be set aside. "How is it that machines which were working till yesterday during polling are no longer working during counting?" she asked, suggesting it was a way to sabotage their chances to help ABVP win. 

    "At one point, votes were being displayed for Secretary post on ballot number 10. There is no ballot number 10, NOTA the last ballot was on ballot number 9," Gupta further tweeted. 

  • Team 101 Reporters

    14:04 (IST)

    NSUI protest against ABVP and Election Commission

    Input by Rahul Satija/101Reporters

  • 13:58 (IST)

    DU administration accepts EVM glitch; ABVP insist that counting continue


    The DUSU election officer said that counting for Delhi University Students Union (DUSU) polls was suspended due to fault in EVMs and ruckus by students. 

  • 13:52 (IST)

    RECAP: Three parties in fray this time 

    The DUSU elections is a triangular contest this year, with the entry of the alliance of the All India Students' Association (AISA) and the Aam Aadmi Party's student wing, Chhatra Yuva Sangharsh Samiti (CYSS). The alliance is expected to divide the votes that may have gone in favour of either of the two major student bodies — the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) and the National Students' Union of India (NSUI).

  • 13:44 (IST)

    Counting halted for the day

    The counting has been halted for the day after four EVMs developed a technical glitch. 

  • 13:35 (IST)

    NSUI protests against faulty EVMs, allege poll rigging

  • 13:21 (IST)

    The case of the mystery EVM 

    Out of the four faulty EVMs, one machine was is for the post of DUSU secretary. In this EVM, 40 votes were cast in favour of ballot number 10. However, neither any candidate, nor the option NOTA is listed against the number 10. This has lead to a confusion within the counting centre.

    Meanwhile, NSUI supporters have started protesting, saying that ABVP has meddled with the EVMs because it is "BJP sarkar."

    Input: Rahul Satija/101Reporters

  • 13:17 (IST)

    Four EVMs found faulty 

    Four electronic voting machines have now been found faulty. Thus the counting has been halted once again. Earlier, the counting was halted for roughly 50 minutes after the first EVM's display malfunctioned. The counting resumed later, after a new display arrived, only to be shut down again. 

  • 13:05 (IST)

    Only five women nominated for DUSU polls

    Women's representation in the DUSU elections continues to remain low, with only five women contesting the polls this year of a total of 23 candidates. According to The Indian Express, six of the 24 candidates were women last year, and in 2016, eight of the 17 candidates were women.

    The Indian National Students' Organisation's Preeti Chauhan is the only woman nominated for the post of the DUSU president this year.

  • Team 101 Reporters

    12:38 (IST)

    Counting stopped again

    After another EVM was found to be faulty, counting has been stopped due to the technical error. Counting had earlier resumed after a 50-minute delay. It was paused due to a technical error in an EVM, where the display stopped working. 

    As per latest updates, four EVMs are facing techincal errors. 


    Input by Rahul Satija/101Reporters

  • 12:26 (IST)

    Delhi HC took stern view on public property defacement in DUSU polls, students may go to jail over issue 

    The Delhi High Court had  directed the Centre, Delhi University and the city police to ensure no defacement of public property takes place during the DUSU elections. However, the court was informed by lawyer Prashant Manchanda that political leaders were involved in the defacement of public property. 

    Manchanda told a bench of Chief Justice Rajendra Menon and Justice V. Kameswar Rao that littering of pamphlets, pasting of posters and spray painting of walls occurred this year as well in violation of court orders. 

    The bench directed the police, the municipal bodies and Delhi University to file reports indicating the extent of defacement, the steps that were taken to prevent it and action taken against each candidate who violated the law. It had earlier warned the students that they might have to go to jail if they were found defacing public property ahead of the next elections. 

  • 12:00 (IST)

    After six rounds of counting, NSUI's Chhillar maintains lead on top spot 

    After 6 rounds of counting:

    • Sunny Chillar, NSUI is in lead for the post of president
    • Shakti Singh ABVP ahead in race for the post of Vice President
    • Aakash Chaudhary, NSUI, leads for the post of Secretary
    • Jyoti Chaudhary, ABVP for the post of joint secretary

  • 11:55 (IST)

    Counting resumes after brief disruption

    The counting has resumed after a 50-minute delay. The counting was paused due to a technical error in an EVM, where the display stopped working. 

  • 11:52 (IST)

    NSUI's Sunny Chhillar in lead for DUSU president; ABVP ahead on three other posts

    According to early trendsNSUI's Sunny Chhillar is leading ahead of ABVP's Ankiv Baisova on the DUSU's presidential post. However, the right leaning student outfit has managed to stay ahead of NSUI on vice-president, secretary and joint secretary post. However, Madhurima Kundu, Secretary DU AISA rejected the reports saying, "We don't believe in these updates. We are confident in winning the presidential and joint secretary post.

    Input by Rahul Satija/101Reporters 

  • 11:32 (IST)

    Meanwhile, JNUSU polls to be held on Friday

    The election to the JNUSU president's post is scheduled to be held on Friday. United-left panel candidate N Sai Balaji, a frontrunner for the top post is pitted against Lalit Pandey, the candidate of the BJP's student wing ABVP. 

     
    The Rashtriya Janata Dal's student wing has also fielded a candidate, Jayant Kumar, for the first time in the JNUSU elections. Congress-backed NSUI has nominated Vikas Yadav as its candidate, while Birsa Ambedkar Phule Student Association's presidential candidate is Thallapelli Praveen. 

  • 11:20 (IST)

    As 'nationalism' vs 'hooliganism' debate dominated DUSU polls, students languish in wait of revaluation results 

    Even as parties campaigned on popular (populist) student issues, the underlying theme of Delhi University polls remained an ideological clash between RSS-backed ABVP and Congress backed-NSUI. The NSUI pitched the narrative that the ABVP resorts to hooliganism and violence to polarise students, while the ABVP maintained a theme of nationalistic fervour in its campaign.

    However, underlying issues such as isolation of women's college from mainstream varsity politics, discrimination against northeastern students, problems faced by research fellows and the delay in revaluation results failed to feature on the candidates' agenda. 

  • 11:11 (IST)

    Poll panel claims no EVM malfunctions reported during DUSU polls 

    "Everything remained peaceful in the first round of voting. There was no incident of any EVM glitch anywhere," Chief Election Officer Vijay Kaul told IANS.  In all, over 450 Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) were used for colleges in both campuses for students to cast their ballot amid heavy security.

  • 11:01 (IST)

    Violation of court orders in DUSU campaign

    The Delhi High Court, on 16 July had directed the Centre, Delhi University and the police to ensure there was no defacement of public property during the DUSU elections and give wide publicity to the penal consequences of such actions. 
     

    The order had some effect on the usual clutter of discarded pamphlets, billboards and election material that follows bitter campaigning. The Times of India reported, 

    However, last minute campaigning and strewing of pamphlets by party supporters left the campus in a bad shape.

  • 10:30 (IST)

    ABVP claims Zakir Hussain College row planned effort to disturb polls

  • 10:23 (IST)

    Defacement of public property continued during DUSU polls, HC informed

    The Delhi High Court on Wednesday was informed that political leaders are involved in the defacement of public property during the Delhi University Students Union (DUSU) elections.

    The court was hearing a public interest litigation by advocate Prashant Manchanda, seeking a complete ban on the defacement of public property and also direction to the civic agencies to impose heavy fines on political parties and aspiring candidates in order to prevent further defacement of property - IANS. 

  • 10:17 (IST)

    NSUI confident of winning all four seats, party secy says digital media campaign helped party 

    Anushesh Sharma, National Secretary NSUI, says that the NSUI this year focused on online campaigning and is confident that they would win the election. He also said NSUI has been running a positive and issue-based campaign which will help them win all four seats this time. The NSUI also urged DU to spread more awareness about the election to increase voter turnout

    Inputs: Rahul Satija/101Reporters

  • 10:12 (IST)

    For DUSU president's post, contest likely to remain between ABVP, NSUI

    Although there are several contenders for the DUSU president's post, Ankiv Basoya and Sunny Chhillar of NSUI and ABVP, respectively, are betted to be the strongest ones for the post of president. The two groups have in the past also kept the four posts — president, vice-president, secretary, joint-secretary — between them. 

    Abhigyan, a Political Science student, is the presidential candidate from the CYSS-AISA alliance.

  • 10:04 (IST)

    NSUI’s Rs 10 thali promise rings popular among students 

    The canvassing for the Delhi University Student Union Polls saw organisations making a host of promises. However, NSUI's promise to offer a full meal at Rs 10 in the college canteen seems to stick with most people. Speaking to The Times of India, a student of Hansraj College said, "NSUI’s Rs 10 thali promise is good enough to impress anyone. All students should get cheap and hygienic food on college campuses."

    Two other students told NDTV that if food was made available at Rs 10 in the canteen, that would practically mean a free meal. They said that this would really mean a lot for students who are staying away from home in Delhi. 

    However, whether or not the NSUI manages to convert this interest in their manifesto into actual votes remains to be seen. 

  • 09:45 (IST)

    National issues take over narrative in varsity polls, say students

    Many students opined that even the parties in their manifestos had mentioned youth-centric issues that have stirred up debates at the national level. This, they said, indicate that the parties are making strategies to woo young voters.
     
     
    "For instance, the NSUI manifesto had made a pitch for getting the 'Institute of Eminence' tag for the DU, while the ABVP for 'Bharat First' and taking up issues of SC, ST and OBC students. The manifestos also have resonance with issues that are currently being debated and discussed at the national level," said Pooja, a student of Kirori Mal College.
     
     
    Another student concurred with Pooja and said the "ABVP has been taking credit for getting the GST waived off on sanitary pads while the AISA-CYSS made a pitch for opposing commercialisation and privatisation" of education if voted to power. 

  • 09:43 (IST)

    DUSU poll results a mood setter for 2019 LS polls, say students 

    Students who voted in the Delhi University Students' Union (DUSU) polls on Wednesday said the results will help political parties gauge the mood of young voters ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. 

     
    Prakhar Yadav, a second year student of BA (Hons) in Hindi at Hansraj College, said the results of the DUSU polls will indicate which side the young voter is supporting and will help political parties prepare accordingly. 
     
    Prerna Bhardwaj, a second year student of BA (Hons) in Political Science at Kirori Mal College, said, "The Delhi University has students coming from across India. There can be no better way than this to know what the young India wants. In a way, the election results will be an indicator as to what the young voter of India wants."

DUSU election results 2018 latest updates: The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) bagged three posts — president, vice President, and joint secretary — on Thursday, while the National Students' Union of India (NSUI) secured one.

As the counting of votes resumed, the ABVP said on Twitter that style of politics practised by Congress and Aam Aadmi Party is "quite evident" in their student organisations. It further said that the NSUI and CYSS should not clutch onto the excuse of ‘tampered EVMs’, and should instead "face the results gracefully".

The counting has begun from the seventh round now. Protesters belonging to the AISA and NSUI earlier shouted slogans against the Delhi University administration, saying, "Stop the murder of democracy" over the allegations of poll rigging. In a tweet, the NSUI president Fairoz Khan said, "Delhi University election counting depicts the pathetic picture of the violent murder of the democracy by ABVP, that too in front of the police. ABVP has butchered the democratic values."

The Election Commission had asked the contesting cadidates to sign an affidavit of sorts for recounting. While the ABVP has agreed to sign such an agreement, the NSUI said they will sign only when the faulty EVMs are repaired.

The DUSU election officer said that counting for Delhi University Students Union (DUSU) polls was suspended due to fault in EVMs and ruckus by students.

The counting has been halted for the day after four EVMs developed a technical glitch. 

Out of the four faulty EVMs, one machine was is for the post of DUSU secretary. In this EVM, 40 votes were cast in favour of ballot number 10. However, neither any candidate, nor the option NOTA is listed against the number 10. This has lead to a confusion within the counting centre.

Meanwhile, NSUI supporters have started protesting, saying that ABVP has meddled with the EVMs because it is "BJP sarkar."

After another EVM was found to be faulty, counting was stopped due to the technical error. Counting had earlier resumed after a 50-minute delay. The counting was paused due to a technical error in an EVM, where the display stopped working.

The counting has resumed after a 50-minute delay. The counting was paused due to a technical error in an EVM, where the display stopped working.

According to early trends, NSUI's Sunny Chhillar is leading ahead of ABVP's Ankiv Baisova on the DUSU's presidential post. However, the right leaning student outfit has managed to stay ahead of NSUI on vice-president, secretary and joint secretary post. 

Even as parties campaigned on popular (populist) student issues, the underlying theme of Delhi University polls remained an ideological clash between RSS-backed ABVP and Congress backed-NSUI. However, underlying issues such as isolation of women's college from mainstream varsity politics, discrimination against northeastern students, problems faced by research fellows and the delay in revaluation results failed to feature on the candidates' agenda.

Both ABVP and NSUI appeared confident of winning all four seats. The two parties had split two seats each in the four elected posts of the DUSU council. Meanwhile, Left leaning AISA and AAP-backed CYSS, which had entered an alliance this time, have settled on the third spot in college-wise polls.

Students who voted in the DUSU polls on Wednesday felt that the results will help political parties gauge the mood of young voters ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

Prerna Bhardwaj, a second year student of BA (Hons) in Political Science at Kirori Mal College, said, "The Delhi University has students coming from across India. There can be no better way than this to know what the young India wants. In a way, the election results will be an indicator as to what the young voter of India wants."

Police barricades the area around counting centre. Team 101/ Reporters

Police barricades the area around counting centre. Team 101/ Reporters

ABVP candidates Shakti Singh, who is contesting for the post of vice president and Ankiv Baisoya who is contesting for president have arrived at the Community center, Kingsway Camp, Delhi.

CRPF forces were stationed outside Community Center, Kingsway Camp where the counting of votes is taking place. The candidates in fray have also started gathering outside the counting centre along with their supporters.

According to the information received, the ABVP has won 71 seats in 19 colleges, while the NSUI bagged 75 seats in 20 colleges. The college-wise results show the mood of the students, many of whom opined that they vote based on a candidates reputation, than his or her ideological bent. 

In the fray are the National Students' Union of India, the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad, and the Aam Aadmi Party's students' wing Chhatra Yuva Sangharsh Samiti (CYSS), which is contesting with left-wing students' outfit All India Students Association (AISA). However, the DUSU polls are being seen as a direct face off between the RSS-backed ABVP and Congress-backed NSUI

Amid heavy police presence and some last-minute attempts to woo voters, the Delhi University Students' Union polls went off peacefully with around 44.46 percent voter turnout till 7.30 pm on Wednesday. The results will be announced on Thursday with counting starting at 8.30 am.

Polling took place at 52 centres in the colleges, where as many as 1.35 lakh voters were involved in deciding the fate of 23 candidates in the DUSU polls. Last year, the election saw a 43 per cent voter turnout. Heavy police force was deployed in the area, with around 700 personnel stationed in the north campus and over 500 personnel deployed in the south campus.

A person wearing a question mark sign was detained by police outside the Ramjas College, but after it was found he had a college ID card, he was let off. Some members of parties, who were seen canvassing for votes, were warned by the police personnel. Senior faculty members were posted as observers at the centres and around 700 electronic voting machines (EVMs) had been installed, the official said.

According to the information received, the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) has won 71 seats in 19 colleges. The RSS-affiliated party won in various colleges, including Hindu College, Shri Ram College of Commerce, Kirori Mal College, Bhagat Singh (Morning), Zakir Hussain (Morning), Dyal Singh (morning) colleges in Wednesday's poll. The National Students' Union Of India (NSUI) won 75 seats in 20 colleges. They won in Sri Venkateswara College, Atma Ram Sanatan Dharma College, Aryabhatta College, Zakir Hussain College, among others.

In Vivekananda College, there was a delay of over an hour in the commencement of the elections, since there was no data available for students to vote for the treasurer's post, sources said. The voting resumed after the data was keyed-in. The Aurobindo College witnessed a turnout of 44.72 percent, Hansraj 50 percent, Deshbandhu College 44 percent and Aditi Mahavidyalaya 48 percent.

In the morning colleges, polling began at 8.30 am and ended at 1 pm. In the evening colleges, polling was held between 3-7.30 pm.

In the fray are the candidates of the NSUI, ABVP and the AAP's student wing, Chhatra Yuva Sangharsh Samiti (CYSS) — which is contesting the polls in alliance with left-wing students' outfit All India Students Association (AISA).

While the NSUI has promised the 'Institute of Eminence' tag for Delhi University and thalis at Rs 10 in canteens, the ABVP has promised to spend 50 per cent of the union's budget on women and social justice-related activities, along with a special attention on promoting sports and installing sanitary pad vending machines in college campuses.

After the AAP came to power in Delhi in February 2015, its students wing had unsuccessfully contested the DUSU polls. This time, it has promised installation of CCTV cameras, setting up of police booths in the campus, ending the "culture of hooliganism" and opposition to "commercialisation of education".


Updated Date: Sep 13, 2018 22:05 PM

