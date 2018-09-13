DUSU election results 2018 latest updates: The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) bagged three posts — president, vice President, and joint secretary — on Thursday, while the National Students' Union of India (NSUI) secured one.

As the counting of votes resumed, the ABVP said on Twitter that style of politics practised by Congress and Aam Aadmi Party is "quite evident" in their student organisations. It further said that the NSUI and CYSS should not clutch onto the excuse of ‘tampered EVMs’, and should instead "face the results gracefully".

The counting has begun from the seventh round now. Protesters belonging to the AISA and NSUI earlier shouted slogans against the Delhi University administration, saying, "Stop the murder of democracy" over the allegations of poll rigging. In a tweet, the NSUI president Fairoz Khan said, "Delhi University election counting depicts the pathetic picture of the violent murder of the democracy by ABVP, that too in front of the police. ABVP has butchered the democratic values."

The Election Commission had asked the contesting cadidates to sign an affidavit of sorts for recounting. While the ABVP has agreed to sign such an agreement, the NSUI said they will sign only when the faulty EVMs are repaired.

The DUSU election officer said that counting for Delhi University Students Union (DUSU) polls was suspended due to fault in EVMs and ruckus by students.

The counting has been halted for the day after four EVMs developed a technical glitch.

Out of the four faulty EVMs, one machine was is for the post of DUSU secretary. In this EVM, 40 votes were cast in favour of ballot number 10. However, neither any candidate, nor the option NOTA is listed against the number 10. This has lead to a confusion within the counting centre.

Meanwhile, NSUI supporters have started protesting, saying that ABVP has meddled with the EVMs because it is "BJP sarkar."

After another EVM was found to be faulty, counting was stopped due to the technical error. Counting had earlier resumed after a 50-minute delay. The counting was paused due to a technical error in an EVM, where the display stopped working.

According to early trends, NSUI's Sunny Chhillar is leading ahead of ABVP's Ankiv Baisova on the DUSU's presidential post. However, the right leaning student outfit has managed to stay ahead of NSUI on vice-president, secretary and joint secretary post.



Even as parties campaigned on popular (populist) student issues, the underlying theme of Delhi University polls remained an ideological clash between RSS-backed ABVP and Congress backed-NSUI. However, underlying issues such as isolation of women's college from mainstream varsity politics, discrimination against northeastern students, problems faced by research fellows and the delay in revaluation results failed to feature on the candidates' agenda.

Both ABVP and NSUI appeared confident of winning all four seats. The two parties had split two seats each in the four elected posts of the DUSU council. Meanwhile, Left leaning AISA and AAP-backed CYSS, which had entered an alliance this time, have settled on the third spot in college-wise polls.

Students who voted in the DUSU polls on Wednesday felt that the results will help political parties gauge the mood of young voters ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

Prerna Bhardwaj, a second year student of BA (Hons) in Political Science at Kirori Mal College, said, "The Delhi University has students coming from across India. There can be no better way than this to know what the young India wants. In a way, the election results will be an indicator as to what the young voter of India wants."

ABVP candidates Shakti Singh, who is contesting for the post of vice president and Ankiv Baisoya who is contesting for president have arrived at the Community center, Kingsway Camp, Delhi.

CRPF forces were stationed outside Community Center, Kingsway Camp where the counting of votes is taking place. The candidates in fray have also started gathering outside the counting centre along with their supporters.

According to the information received, the ABVP has won 71 seats in 19 colleges, while the NSUI bagged 75 seats in 20 colleges. The college-wise results show the mood of the students, many of whom opined that they vote based on a candidates reputation, than his or her ideological bent.



In the fray are the National Students' Union of India, the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad, and the Aam Aadmi Party's students' wing Chhatra Yuva Sangharsh Samiti (CYSS), which is contesting with left-wing students' outfit All India Students Association (AISA). However, the DUSU polls are being seen as a direct face off between the RSS-backed ABVP and Congress-backed NSUI

Amid heavy police presence and some last-minute attempts to woo voters, the Delhi University Students' Union polls went off peacefully with around 44.46 percent voter turnout till 7.30 pm on Wednesday. The results will be announced on Thursday with counting starting at 8.30 am.

Polling took place at 52 centres in the colleges, where as many as 1.35 lakh voters were involved in deciding the fate of 23 candidates in the DUSU polls. Last year, the election saw a 43 per cent voter turnout. Heavy police force was deployed in the area, with around 700 personnel stationed in the north campus and over 500 personnel deployed in the south campus.

A person wearing a question mark sign was detained by police outside the Ramjas College, but after it was found he had a college ID card, he was let off. Some members of parties, who were seen canvassing for votes, were warned by the police personnel. Senior faculty members were posted as observers at the centres and around 700 electronic voting machines (EVMs) had been installed, the official said.

According to the information received, the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) has won 71 seats in 19 colleges. The RSS-affiliated party won in various colleges, including Hindu College, Shri Ram College of Commerce, Kirori Mal College, Bhagat Singh (Morning), Zakir Hussain (Morning), Dyal Singh (morning) colleges in Wednesday's poll. The National Students' Union Of India (NSUI) won 75 seats in 20 colleges. They won in Sri Venkateswara College, Atma Ram Sanatan Dharma College, Aryabhatta College, Zakir Hussain College, among others.

In Vivekananda College, there was a delay of over an hour in the commencement of the elections, since there was no data available for students to vote for the treasurer's post, sources said. The voting resumed after the data was keyed-in. The Aurobindo College witnessed a turnout of 44.72 percent, Hansraj 50 percent, Deshbandhu College 44 percent and Aditi Mahavidyalaya 48 percent.

In the morning colleges, polling began at 8.30 am and ended at 1 pm. In the evening colleges, polling was held between 3-7.30 pm.

In the fray are the candidates of the NSUI, ABVP and the AAP's student wing, Chhatra Yuva Sangharsh Samiti (CYSS) — which is contesting the polls in alliance with left-wing students' outfit All India Students Association (AISA).

While the NSUI has promised the 'Institute of Eminence' tag for Delhi University and thalis at Rs 10 in canteens, the ABVP has promised to spend 50 per cent of the union's budget on women and social justice-related activities, along with a special attention on promoting sports and installing sanitary pad vending machines in college campuses.

After the AAP came to power in Delhi in February 2015, its students wing had unsuccessfully contested the DUSU polls. This time, it has promised installation of CCTV cameras, setting up of police booths in the campus, ending the "culture of hooliganism" and opposition to "commercialisation of education".