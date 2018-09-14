DUSU election 2018: Amit Shah terms ABVP's win 'victory of youths' faith in nationalism', mandate against opportunist politics

New Delhi: BJP president Amit Shah termed Thursday the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad's (ABVP) win in the Delhi University Students Union (DUSU) elections as a victory of youths' faith in the ideology of nationalism and a mandate against divisive and opportunist politics.

The ABVP, the students wing of the Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh (RSS), bagged three posts, including that of the president.

"Hearty congratulations to all workers of the ABVP on its grand win in the DUSU polls. It is not only a victory of youths' faith in nationalist ideology but also their mandate against divisive and opportunist politics," Shah tweeted soon after the results were announced.

The National Students' Union of India (NSUI), the students wing of the Congress, won only one seat in the elections.

ABVP's Ankiv Basoya won the presidential post with a margin of 1,744 votes while party's candidate Shakti Singh was declared as the vice president after he won with a margin of 7,673 votes. NSUI's Akash Choudhary won the secretary's post while ABVP's Jyoti emerged victorious on the joint secretary post.