Dust storms in Uttar Pradesh claim seven lives, injure 21 over past 24 hours; Yogi Adityanath offers condolences

Lucknow: Dust storms hit various parts of Uttar Pradesh, leaving seven persons dead and 21 injured, an official spokesman said on Thursday.

"Seven persons were killed in dust storm in the past 24 hours. While three each died in Gonda and Sitapur, one person was killed in Faizabad," an official spokesman said in Lucknow.

While 11 persons were injured in Faizabad, 10 were injured in Sitapur, he said.

Taking note of this, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had ordered district magistrates concerned to ensure proper treatment to the injured.

He also directed that compensation be paid to the kin of those killed and said no laxity will be tolerated.

Expressing grief over the deaths, he said the state government will extend all possible help to those hit by dust storms and related incidents, according to the spokesman.