Dussehra 2021: Why Vijaya Dashami is celebrated after Navratri

Vijaya Dashmi, also known as Dussehra, is among the most important and significant festivals celebrated in India.

According to the Hindu calendar, Dussehra is observed and celebrated after the nine-day-long Navratri festival. It marks the triumph of good over evil and usually falls in the month of Ashvin, or Ashvina.

This year, amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, Dussehra will be celebrated on 15 October with enthusiasm, zeal, and love. However, no grand celebrations are being held.

As Navratri has come to an end, have you ever wondered why Dussehra or Vijayadashami is always celebrated after the nine-day long festival? Here is a simple explanation:

As per Hindu mythology, Dussehra is celebrated after Navratri because it is believed that Lord Ram worshipped Goddess Durga before starting his journey to defeat Ravana, on Lord Vishnu’s advice. The festival marks the victory of Lord Ram over Lanka king Ravana (the 10-headed demon).

After a long battle, Lord Rama defeated Ravana, who was also called Dashmukha, on Dussehra.

For the uninitiated, each head of Ravana highlights a distinct quality that symbolises Kama (Lust), Bhaye (Fear), Moha (Attachment), Ahankar (Ego), Lobha (Greed), Jaddata (Insensibility), Mada (Pride), Ghrina (Hate), Krodha (Anger), and Irshya (Envy).

Also, the term Dussehra is derived from two Sanskrit words – ‘Dasha’ that means ten (representing Ravan) and ‘Hara’ meaning defeat or overthrow.

Meanwhile, Goddess Durga had also killed demon king Mahishasura who had a head like a buffalo on this day. This celebration is also a reminder of the goddess’ victory over evil.

The festival of Dussehra, in north India, is celebrated by organising Ramleela, Ramayana’s theatrical enactment. Lord Ram's devotees also burn massive effigies of Ravana, Kumbhakarana, and Meghanada as a part of the celebrations.