While in the northern parts of India, devotees organise Ramleela and burn effigies of Ravana, in West Bengal, devotees bid Goddess Durga a solemn goodbye through the immersion of her idols

Dussehra is one of the major festivals celebrated by Hindus across the country. Also known as Vijayadashami, it is celebrated with fervor and excitement. This year, the grand festival will fall on 15 October but it will be observed with less fanfare because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Significance: According to Hindu scriptures, Dussehra marks the end of the nine days of Navratri which began on 7 October. This special day signifies the victory of good over evil after Lord Rama defeated Lanka king Ravana (the 10-headed demon king). Moreover, devotees around the world observe and celebrate this day to mark the victory of Goddess Durga over demon king Mahishasur.

On the 10th day of Ashvin month (which falls in September-October) of the Hindu calendar, Dussehra or Vijayadashmi is celebrated. For many, this grand day also marks the beginning of the Diwali festival which takes place 20 days after Dussehra.

Puja Timings: This year, the Dashami tithi will begin on 14 October, at 6.52 pm and will close on 15 October at 6.02 pm. Meanwhile, the Vijay muhurat will commence at 2.02 pm and will continue till 2.48 pm on 15 October. Also, the aparahna puja muhurat is all set to begin from 1.16 pm to 3.34 pm on the same day.

This sacred and auspicious festival is celebrated for 10 days in the Ashwin month of the Hindu calendar. However, the festivities for the same actually begins from the sixth day which is known as Maha Shashthi. Devotees believe that on this day, Goddess Durga descended to earth.

Celebrations: People across the country, celebrate Dussehra with excitement and religious zeal. In the northern part of India, devotees organise Ramleela. Ramleela is a theatrical enactment of Lord Ram’s life story. Massive effigies of Ravana are burnt on Dussehra.

Then again in West Bengal, devotees observe the occasion as Bijoya Dashomi. It is marked by processions in which the clay idols are taken to a river or ocean for a solemn goodbye to Goddess Durga. Many mark their faces with vermilion (sindoor) or wear red clothing. While, in South India, people bring home idols of Goddesses Saraswati, Durga, and Lakshmi.