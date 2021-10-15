Guidelines have been announced by state governments to ensure that people follow all COVID-19 protocols while enjoying the festivities

With the nation celebrating Dussehra on 15 October amid the pandemic, guidelines have been announced by governments to ensure that people maintain social distancing and stay safe. Take a look the state-wise guidelines here:

Delhi

In the national capital, not more than 200 people are allowed in a closed space for celebrating the festival. The spaces should not be filled more than 50 percent of its capacity and separate exit and entry gates should be maintained to ensure social distancing.

Uttar Pradesh

The state has demanded strict compliance with coronavirus norms and announced certain guidelines for celebrating Dussehra. Only small vehicles will be allowed to be used for the immersion of idols and social distancing norms should strictly be followed during the festival.

Maharashtra

In Mumbai, the BMC has asked people to hold low-key celebrations due to the ongoing pandemic. All garba events have been banned in the city, while restrictions have been imposed.

West Bengal

The state government has not organised any cultural programmes during Durga Puja due to the prevailing pandemic. Carnivals have also been restricted around the pandal premises.

Gujarat

The state government has relaxed COVID-19 norms in eight cities, permitting garba events in housing societies and streets. A cap of 400 people has been imposed on the number of participants who can take part in the events.

While celebrating the festival we must take the following precautions:

Wear a mask: It is compulsory to wear a face mask every time you step out of your home. Masks are especially important if you are visiting pandals or Ramleelas, which are large crowd-pullers.

Maintain social distancing: Ensure that you follow the social distancing norms in place. Do not crowd around the pandal or event site to witness the festivities.

Stay indoors: Try to stay indoors and ensure that you are not travelling unnecessarily. Celebrate the festival in a low-key manner at your own home.