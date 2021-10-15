Dussehra 2021: From Narendra Modi to Rahul Gandhi, politicos take to Twitter to greet people on occasion
Dussehra is one of the major festivals celebrated across the country and is celebrated with fervor and excitement. It signifies the victory of good over evil
Leaders from across the political spectrum took to social media on Friday to extend Dussehra greetings to citizens.
Here's a look at some of them:
Ram Nath Kovind
President Ram Nath Kovind took to Twitter to wish citizens on Dussehra. He wrote:
विजया दशमी के शुभ अवसर पर सभी देशवासियों को हार्दिक बधाई। दशहरा, बुराई पर अच्छाई की विजय का प्रतीक है। यह त्योहार हमें नैतिकता, भलाई और सदाचार के रास्ते पर चलने की प्रेरणा देता है। मेरी शुभकामना है कि यह पर्व देशवासियों के जीवन में समृद्धि व प्रसन्नता का संचार करे।
— President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) October 15, 2021
Narendra Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter to wish netizens. He tweeted:
विजयादशमी के पावन अवसर पर आप सभी को अनंत शुभकामनाएं।
Greetings to everyone on the special occasion of Vijaya Dashami.
— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 15, 2021
Amit Shah
Home Minister Amit Shah greeted citizens in Hindi. He wrote "Hearty congratulations to all the countrymen on Vijayadashmi. This festival of victory of justice, truth and virtue over injustice, lies and tyranny inspires everyone to renounce evil and walk on the path of humanity. May Lord Shri Ram bless everyone. Jai Shree Ram!":
समस्त देशवासियों को ‘विजयादशमी’ की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं।
अधर्म, अन्याय, असत्य व अत्याचार पर धर्म, न्याय, सत्य और सदाचार की शाश्वत जीत का यह पर्व सभी को अपने अंदर की बुराइयों को त्याग कर मानवता के मार्ग पर चलने की प्रेरणा देता है।
प्रभु श्री राम सभी का कल्याण करें।
जय श्री राम! pic.twitter.com/6Ql6TUX7Su
— Amit Shah (@AmitShah) October 15, 2021
Rajnath Singh
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also took to Twitter to extend his greetings. He wrote, “Warm wishes to all the countrymen on the auspicious occasion of Vijayadashami."
विजयादशमी के पावन पर्व की समस्त देशवासियों को हार्दिक शुभकामनाएँ। pic.twitter.com/9UxMMPTtHL
— Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) October 15, 2021
Arvind Kejriwal
Aam Aadmi Party chief and Delhi chief minister Arving Kejriwal wrote, Hearty greetings to all the countrymen on the auspicious occasion of "Vijay Dashami" symbolising the victory of good over evil and truth over falsehood:
बुराई पर अच्छाई की एवं असत्य पर सत्य की विजय के प्रतीक “विजय दशमी” महापर्व की सभी देशवासियों को हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं।
— Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) October 15, 2021
Rahul Gandhi
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi took to Twitter and wrote:
“जासु राज प्रिय प्रजा दुखारी
सो नृप अवसि नरक अधिकारी।”
जय सिया राम!#VijayaDashami#Dussehrapic.twitter.com/UqWpoIg6bf
— Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) October 15, 2021
Jagan Mohan Reddy
Andhra Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy greeted his state on "Dasara":
చెడుపై మంచి సాధించిన విజయానికి ప్రతీక దసరా. అమ్మవారి ఆశీస్సులతో రాష్ట్ర ప్రజలందరికీ సకల శుభాలు, విజయాలు కలగాలని మనస్ఫూర్తిగా కోరుకుంటూ విజయదశమి శుభాంకాంక్షలు. #HappyDussehra
— YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (@ysjagan) October 15, 2021
Dussehra is one of the major festivals celebrated by Hindus across the country. Also known as Vijaya Dashami, it is celebrated with fervor and excitement. According to Hindu scriptures, Dussehra marks the end of the nine days of Navratri, which began on 7 October this year. This special day signifies the victory of good over evil.
With inputs from agencies
