'Dushyant Chautala has gone blind for Muslim vote bank': VHP slams Haryana DyCM for blaming saffron outfit for Nuh riots
The senior VHP functionary also said that those standing with Dushyant in their assessment of the Nuh violence must take a cue from the Supreme Court
The Hindu-Muslim clashes that erupted in Nuh in Haryana’s Mewat and then spread to neighbouring areas, including the tony Gurugram, does not augur well for the ruling coalition between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Dushyant Chautala-led Jannayak Janata Party (JJP).
While Dushyant Chautala, Haryana’s deputy chief minister (DyCM), blamed the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) for the communal clashes in Mewat, the latter took strong exception to it.
Lambasting Chautala for what the VHP dubbed as “blindness for Muslim votebank”, the RSS affiliate Wednesday denounced Chuatala’s statement.
#WATCH | "The yatra organisers did not give complete information about the yatra to the district administration. The incident took place due to this…Strict action will be taken against those found responsible for the incident," said Haryana Dy CM Dushyant Chautala yesterday on… pic.twitter.com/tzYOPcL85c
“Dushyant Chaulata and the Congress, both count Muslims as their votebank and want to woo them at any cost. Dushyant has gone blind and his statements blaming the organisers of Shobha Yatra for the Hindu-Muslim clashes are unfortunate,” Surendra Jain, joint general secretary of VHP, told Firstpost.
“It is clear that Dushyant has some political ploy in his mind. He is just scheming to some political end,” Jain added.
The senior VHP functionary also said that those standing with Dushyant in their assessment of the Nuh violence must take a cue from the Supreme Court.
The Supreme Court on Wednesday refused to stay on a petition seeking to stop the rallies announced by Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) and Bajrang Dal in Delhi-NCR to protest against the violence that has ensued in Nuh, Haryana.
The VHP has come out “welcoming” the SC decision.
The apex court said that the law and order situation in Nuh is a policing issue that must be taken care of.
“We are not going this way or that way… law and order is policing issue which must be taken care of. Let them take action as per law so that there is no violence, hate speech, law and order issues, Deploy additional police force and the CCTV cameras,” the court said.
