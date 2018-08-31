During Karnataka polls, Rahul Gandhi's plane was 20 seconds away from crashing, reveals DGCA report on flight snag of 26 April

Directorate General of Civil Aviation's (DGCA) report revealed that the chartered plane carrying Rahul Gandhi and his aides was 20 seconds away from crash when the aircraft developed a technical snag while flying from Delhi to Hubli on 26 April, reports have said.

As per the report by the aviation regulatory body, the 'unaware crew' reacted late to bring the plane under control when it developed a technical glitch and the DGCA report also added that had the crew delayed to correct the issue more than 20 seconds, then the plane could have crashed, reported Times Now.

The report blames the technical snag on pilots after studying the flight data recorder and says that the plane was on auto-pilot mode following which the crew took some time to regain control of the aircraft, reported India Today.

Rahul Gandhi, his aides Kaushal Vidyarthee, Rampreet, Rahul Ravi and SGP official Rahul Gautam were flying from New Delhi to Hubli in a special flight (VT-AVH). The Congress president was campaigning for the Karnataka Legislative Assembly election which were scheduled for 12 May, 2018.

Congress had dubbed the incident as a conspiracy and following the incident, spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala had said that the party would not out "foul play" in the malfunction of the flight to Hubli in Karnataka.

Reportedly, an FIR had also been filed against the pilots of the aircraft after the Congress registered a complaint with the Karnataka's DGP.