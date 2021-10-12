The Durga Puja is one of the most awaited festival in West Bengal. During this time, artists pull out all the stop to create striking pandals based on out-of-box themes

The much-awaited festival of Durga Puja is finally here! It is one of the most joyous and grandest festivals that is observed and celebrated, mainly in West Bengal. This year, the festival is being celebrated from 11 to 15 October and the city of joy – Kolkata — will witness an unparalleled zeal and enthusiasm among the public during this festive season.

During this time, artists pull out all the stop to create striking pandals based on various out-of-the-box themes.

Below, take a look at the list of this year’s best Puja pandals in Kolkata:

Ballygunge Cultural Association: This is one of the most popular pandals in Kolkata where one can spot people from the Bengali film industry. A South Kolkata favourite, the pandal here is known for following the traditional format of Durga puja and people in large numbers visit this place.

Kumartuli Durga Puja: In the northern part of the city, this is one of the most popular pandals. Kumartuli is famous for its sculpting prowess. The Kumartuli Park Durga Pandal is not very old. The first puja was organised there in the year 1995.

FD Block, Salt Lake: The pandal here is known for its creativity and out-of-the-box idea. This year, the theme is straight out of history. The pandal has been designed based on an old English castle. The idol inside the pandal has been kept completely traditional with glittering and colourful ‘chalchitra’.

Tridhara Sammilani Puja Pandal: Every year, this pandal has a massive euphoria for its theme and idol decoration. Since its foundation in 1947, it has been one of the talks of the town during the festive season.

Badamtala Ashar Sangha Puja Pandal: This pandal is a must visit for all pandal hoppers. In 2010, this pandal won a creative excellence award by Asian Paints for its creativity and style. Every year, it continues to mesmerise visitors with its magnificent decor and design.