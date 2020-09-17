India

Durga Puja 2020: 'Ma Ashchey'; from Modi to Mamata, politicos and celebs extend wishes on Mahalaya

For those who worship Durga, Mahalaya rings in the festive flavour. Although this year, Durga Puja is still a month away, eminent personalities have extended regards and greetings on Mahalaya via Twitter

FP Trending September 17, 2020 13:30:32 IST
Kolkata: Visitors at a community puja pandal to celebrate 'Maha Saptami' of Durga Puja festival in Kolkata, Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019. (PTI Photo/Swapan Mahapatra) (PTI10_5_2019_000238B)

Mahalaya is important for Hindus as it marks the beginning of the Devipaksha. For those who worship Goddess Durga, the day rings in the festive flavour. Although this year, Durga Puja is still a month away, eminent personalities have extended regards and greetings on Mahalaya via Twitter.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who celebrates his birthday today, urged country people to pray for "strength to overcome the global pandemic".

"May the divine blessings of Maa Durga ensure good health and happiness in everyone’s life. May our planet prosper!" he said.

Chief Minister of Bengal Mamata Banerjee extended her "warm regards" through a number of tweets. She also undertook a pledge called the 'Mahalaya Protishruti' so that the COVID-19 situation fails to "dampen the spirit of this Durga Puja".

She took a vow to ensure that "no one is devoid of the festivities" this year.

Veteran Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan tweeted a picture of a traditional idol of Goddess Durga and wrote "Ma Ashchey".

Popular author and mythologist Devdutt Patnaik tweeted that people observing Mahalaya should know that Mahalaya is the "cusp between 'Pitra Paksha' and 'Navaratri' between ancestor and Goddess worship". He went on to explain that since this year there is an adhik maas, the actual Durga Puja will take place a month later.

Another esteemed author Dr David Frawley wrote that the "purifying form” of Mahishasura Mardini was most needed today.

Official Twitter account of All India Mahila Congress also tweeted for the occasion.

Kandhamal MP Achyuta Samanta wrote how Maa Durga is an "epitome of women power & motherhood".

Popular international sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik posted the image off Durga’s sand sculpture.

Writer and economist Sanjeev Sanyal shared the original clip of Biren Bhadra's classic rendition of Mahishasura Mardini on Twitter.

The official handles of two of the most popular football clubs of the state, ATK Mohun Bagan FC and East Bengal FC shared their wishes across the platform.

Updated Date: September 17, 2020 13:30:32 IST

TAGS:

