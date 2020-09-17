Durga Puja 2020: 'Ma Ashchey'; from Modi to Mamata, politicos and celebs extend wishes on Mahalaya

For those who worship Durga, Mahalaya rings in the festive flavour. Although this year, Durga Puja is still a month away, eminent personalities have extended regards and greetings on Mahalaya via Twitter

Mahalaya is important for Hindus as it marks the beginning of the Devipaksha. For those who worship Goddess Durga, the day rings in the festive flavour. Although this year, Durga Puja is still a month away, eminent personalities have extended regards and greetings on Mahalaya via Twitter.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who celebrates his birthday today, urged country people to pray for "strength to overcome the global pandemic".

"May the divine blessings of Maa Durga ensure good health and happiness in everyone’s life. May our planet prosper!" he said.

This Mahalaya, we pray to Maa Durga to bless with strength to overcome the global pandemic. May the divine blessings of Maa Durga ensure good health and happiness in everyone’s life. May our planet prosper! Shubho Mahalaya! — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 17, 2020

Chief Minister of Bengal Mamata Banerjee extended her "warm regards" through a number of tweets. She also undertook a pledge called the 'Mahalaya Protishruti' so that the COVID-19 situation fails to "dampen the spirit of this Durga Puja".

She took a vow to ensure that "no one is devoid of the festivities" this year.

On the auspicious occasion of Mahalaya,I extend my warm regards to one & all.Although #COVID19 has restricted how we celebrate festivals, we shall not allow it to dampen the spirit of this Durga Puja. To this end & to lighten up every home,I undertake #MahalayaProtishruti. (1/2) — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) September 16, 2020

Veteran Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan tweeted a picture of a traditional idol of Goddess Durga and wrote "Ma Ashchey".

T 3662 - Shubho Mahalaya ! ... Ma Ashchey .. pic.twitter.com/1rJNneVQzL — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) September 17, 2020

Popular author and mythologist Devdutt Patnaik tweeted that people observing Mahalaya should know that Mahalaya is the "cusp between 'Pitra Paksha' and 'Navaratri' between ancestor and Goddess worship". He went on to explain that since this year there is an adhik maas, the actual Durga Puja will take place a month later.

Those celebrating Mahalaya today need to know it is the cusp between "Pitra Paksha" and "Navaratri" between ancestor and Goddess worship... only this year we have "adhik maas" so Durga Puja will happen only a month later in October .... huge CUSP — Devdutt Pattanaik (@devduttmyth) September 17, 2020

Another esteemed author Dr David Frawley wrote that the "purifying form” of Mahishasura Mardini was most needed today.

Ma Durga arises from Agni and Tapas, destroys all darkness in her Mahishasura Mardini form. Her purifying action is most needed today. #Mahalaya pic.twitter.com/wMjKDb5AWn — Dr David Frawley (@davidfrawleyved) September 17, 2020

Official Twitter account of All India Mahila Congress also tweeted for the occasion.

Best wishes to all on the auspicious occasion of #Mahalaya. শুভ মহালয়া pic.twitter.com/KegvCk1QPV — All India Mahila Congress (@MahilaCongress) September 17, 2020

Kandhamal MP Achyuta Samanta wrote how Maa Durga is an "epitome of women power & motherhood".

#Mahalaya marks the start of #DurgaPuja festival. This is the day Maa descended to earth & started the fight against evil. She is an epitome of women power & motherhood. This day also marks the end of 16 day period when Hindus pay homage to their ancestors. May Maa bless all pic.twitter.com/Twd9Rx1l9Z — Achyuta Samanta (@achyuta_samanta) September 17, 2020

Popular international sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik posted the image off Durga’s sand sculpture.

Writer and economist Sanjeev Sanyal shared the original clip of Biren Bhadra's classic rendition of Mahishasura Mardini on Twitter.

The official handles of two of the most popular football clubs of the state, ATK Mohun Bagan FC and East Bengal FC shared their wishes across the platform.