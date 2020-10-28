DUET PG 2020 result: Delhi University post-graduation entrance test scores released, check at nta.ac.in

The testing agency said that the scorecards for 55 PG courses have been released and the the rest will be issued later

The Delhi University Entrance Exam post-graduation (DUET PG) 2020 result has been declared by National Testing Agency (NTA) on its official website nta.ac.in. The Delhi University admission test for PG courses was held from 6 to 11 September in three shifts per day across 24 cities.

The NTA in its notice said that scorecards for 55 PG courses offered by Delhi University have been released. The score cards for the remaining courses will be released later by the agency.

According to a report by Careers 360, the DUET PG result 2020 has been released in the form of a score card, which mentions a candidate's application number, score, and qualifying status.

As per a report by NDTV, students who secure more that DUET PG cut off marks, released by the participating institutes, will be eligible to appear for DUET PG 2020 counselling round.

The University of Delhi will start releasing DUET 2020 cut off along with the merit cum admission test list from 2 November.

Candidates will be called for verification of documents after which they will be given admission to postgraduate programmes of their choice in Delhi University and its affiliated colleges.

Steps to check and download DUET PG 2020 result

Step 1: Go to NTA's official website - nta.ac.in.

Step 2: Under LATEST @ NTA section on homepage, click on the link that reads, "Display of Score Card for 55 PG Courses of Delhi University Entrance Test-2020."

Step 3: A PDF will open which mentions the link to check DUET PG 2020 score card.

Step 4: Enter your DUET form number and date of birth.

Step 5: Press the Login button and your DUET PG 2020 result will appear on the screen.

Step 6: Check your marks, qualifying status and save as well as download the scorecard.

Here is the direct link to check DUET PG 2020 result.