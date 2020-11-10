DUET 2020: NTA releases Delhi University LLB 2020 entrance exam scorecard at nta.nic.in
DUET 2020 | Candidates who qualify are eligible for admissions to LLB courses offered by Campus Law Centre, Law Centre-I and Law Centre-II of the University of Delhi
DUET 2020 | The Delhi University Entrance Test (DUET) LLB 2020 scorecards have been released by the National Testing Agency (NTA) on its website nta.ac.in. The entrance examination was conducted from 6 to 11 September across 24 cities in the country.
The DUET LLB 2020 scorecard will mention the detailed marks secured by the candidates in the entrance examination.
According to a report by Scroll, to check the DUET LLB 2020 scorecard, students will be required to enter their form number and date of birth.
The entrance examination was conducted in computer-based test (CBT) mode. Candidates who have qualified the DU LLB entrance test are eligible for admissions to three-year LLB courses offered by Campus Law Centre, Law Centre-I and Law Centre-II of the University of Delhi.
A report by NDTV said that students who have qualified the DUET LLB 2020 exam will have to appear for the counselling and seat allocation rounds.
The candidates have been shortlisted on the basis of the DUET LLB 2020 cut off marks determined by the NTA.
The examination had 100 multiple-choice questions (MCQs). The paper had questions from general awareness, reasoning, language comprehension (Hindi and English), subject knowledge up to the level of Class 10.
Steps to check and download DUET LLB 2020 score card:
Step 1: Go to the National Testing Agency's (NTA) official website - nta.ac.in
Step 2: On the homepage under Latest @NTA tab, click on the link that reads, “Display of Score Card for LLB Course of Delhi University Entrance Test-2020”.
Step 3: A PDF document will open where the link to download the scorecard will be mentioned.
Step 4: Tap on the link and you will be directed to a new page where you will have to enter form number and date of birth.
Step 5: Press the Login button.
Step 6: The DUET LLB 2020 scorecard will appear on your screen. Download and take a print.
Direct link to download DUET LLB 2020 scorecard: http://ntaexam2020.cbtexam.in/CandidateKeyChallenge/loginpage.aspx
